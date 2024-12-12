Ademola Lookman is expected to win the coveted 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award on December 16

The ceremony is billed for Marrakech in Morocco, but there are reports that Achraf Hakimi could win the prize

Former Super Eagles striker Peter Ijeh has disclosed that it would be unethical should the Moroccan edge Ademola Lookman to the award

Former Nigerian international Peter Ijeh minced no words when he said Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman should be crowned the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Morocco's Achraf Hakimi is the leading contender for the prestigious prize ahead of the ceremony on December 16.

Ex-international Ifeanyi Udeze had disclosed that his source claimed this year's award could likely go to Hakimi.

Brila FM reports that the former PAOK Salonika defender questioned CAF's fairness following such a decision, saying that it would be cheating.

Ijeh urges CAF to be fair

In his reaction, former striker Ijeh urged the continental body to make their judgment based on statistics.

He wondered how Hakimi would win the award over Lookman, who has been in incredible form for club and country this year.

Ademola Lookman played a key role for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.

The 26-year-old netted three crucial goals at the continental showpiece, including a brace against Cameroon in the second round and the winner against Angola in the quarter-final.

He also scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final as Atalanta thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to win the title.

Peter Ijeh told Legit.ng:

"If CAF should consider Achraf Hakimi to Ademola Lookman, then it is unethical and a big slap to the football community.

"I believe decisions of such comes with statistics. So on what statistic or statistics is he (Hakimi) a better player? Let the world see the difference and pick which one is best."

The former Malmo of Sweden striker emphasised that Lookman's stats overshadow those of the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Ikpe Ekong warns CAF

Legit.ng earlier reported that former footballer Ikpe Ekong has disclosed that CAF should be questioned should Ademola Lookman fail to win the award.

Ademola Lookman, Ronwen Williams, Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy and Achraf Hamiki are all up for the prestigious prize next Monday.

Reports that Hakimi could win the prestigious prize did not go down well with ex-midfielder Ikpe Ekong.

