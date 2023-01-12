Mummy Wa's biography: age, real name, is she married to Mr Macaroni?

Mummy Wa, also known as Kemz Mama, is an actress, comedian and social media content creator from Nigeria. She came into the spotlight after appearing in Mr Macaroni’s YouTube comedy series as Mrs Macaroni. She is also known for sharing comedy skits on various social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Mummy Wa's real name is Kemi Ikuseedun. She is a fast-rising content creator with a considerable following on social media, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She is also an actress and has appeared in various films and television shows such as College Run, Time and Chance and Tinsel.

Profile summary

Real name Kemi Ikuseedun Famous as Mummy Wa, Kemz Mama Gender Female Date of birth 29 September 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Orile Iganmu, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Lagos State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating School Afolarin Memorial Nursery and Primary School College University of Lagos, Bells University of Technology, Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos Profession Actress, comedian, content creator, accountant Instagram @kemz_mama TikTok @kemzmama

Mummy Wa’s biography

The content creator was born and raised in Orile Iganmu, Lagos State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national of African heritage. She grew up alongside two siblings.

Mummy completed her primary education at Afolarin Memorial Nursery and Primary School in Orile Iganmu, Lagos. She attended Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos, where she completed her secondary education.

Later, she enrolled at the Bells University of Technology in Ota, Ogun State, where she studied Accounting. The comedian also holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Lagos.

How old is Mummy Wa?

The Nigerian content creator is 26 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 29 September 1996. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Mummy Wa is an actress, comedian and content creator. She began creating content on social media. Initially, she shot movies and did monologues which she particularly posted on Instagram and eventually started sharing comedy skits. Her Instagram account boasts over 367 thousand followers as of this writing.

She has a YouTube channel created on 11 February 2016 and has more than 77.5 thousand subscribers as of now. The channel contains comedy skits.

She is also on TikTok with almost 852 thousand followers and 10.5 million likes. Additionally, her Twitter account has almost 62 thousand followers.

The content creator is, however, recognized for his appearances on the Mr Macaroni YouTube channel, where she plays the character of Mummy Wa, the wife of Debo Adedayo, in the popular comedy series Mr Macaroni.

Besides creating content on social media, Mummy Wa is also an actress and has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. Here is a list of some of her movies.

Conundrum

Time and Chance

Tinsel

Hustle

The Real Us

Alpha Baby

Is mummy Wa married?

The Nigerian comedian is not married, and she is reportedly single. However, she previously dated her fellow content creator named Adebayo Ridwan, popularly known as Isbae U. The two broke up in 2022.

In April 2023, Mummy Wa and a Nigerian comedian and social media content creator Adebola Adebayo, best known as Mr Macaroni, posted engagement pictures of them on their respective social media platforms. The pictures left many fans clamouring to know if Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa had a thing going on.

On 3 May 2022, a few weeks after Adebola and Mummy Wa posted their engagement pictures, Mr Macaron cleared the air about his marital status and confirmed that he was not married to Mummy Wa.

Fast facts about Mummy Wa

Who is Mummy Wa? She is a Nigerian actress, comedian and content creator. Where is Mummy Wa from? She was born in Orile Iganmu, Lagos State, Nigeria. Why is Mummy Wa famous? The social media content creator gained immense popularity after appearing in Mr Macaroni's YouTube comedy series as Mrs Macaroni. What is Mummy Wa’s age? The comedian is 26 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 29 September 1996. What is the real name of Mummy Wa? Her real name is Kemi Ikuseedun. Is Mr Macaroni married to Mummy Wa? No, they are not married.

Mummy Wa is a Nigerian actress, comedian and social media content creator. She gained public attention after being featured in Mr Macaroni's YouTube comedy series as Mr Macaroni's wife. She is also known for posting comedy skits on various social media platforms.

