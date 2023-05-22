Who is Jamie Campbell Bower’s girlfriend, Jess Moloney?

Who is Jamie Campbell Bower's girlfriend? Her name is Jess Moloney, and she is an English creative agent and entrepreneur. She is the founder of a creative and talent management agency, Jess Moloney MGMT. She came into the spotlight following her relationship with the Stranger Things star.

English actor Jamie Campbell Bower and Jess Moloney attend Universal's "The Black Phone" premiere at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Source: Getty Images

Jamie Campbell Bower's girlfriend has had a passion for dancing since tender age, so she wanted to become a dance teacher. She also had a desire to become a police officer. At the age of 22, Jess applied to become a PCSO (Police Community Support Officer), although she didn't make it.

Profile summary

Full name Jessica Moloney Gender Female Date of birth 31 August 1988 Age 34 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jamie Campbell Bower College London College of Fashion Profession Creative agent, entrepreneur Net worth $2 million - $3 million Instagram @jmoloney1

Jess Moloney's biography

The creative agent was born in London, England, United Kingdom. What is Jess Moloney's age? Jess is 34 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 31 August 1988. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. She was raised alongside her brother called Ryder. The talent agent studied fashion at the London College of Fashion.

Career

Jessica Moloney attends The NET SET powered by NET-A-PORTER.COM launch party in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

After completing her studies in college, Jamie Campbell Bower's partner started working as an intern at Vivienne Westwood. She later worked full-time in the press office for the same company. Moloney also worked for five years in Fashion PR. The English creative agent has gained experience of more than a decade in the fashion, lifestyle and beauty industry.

She owns a creative and talent management agency Jess Moloney MGMT based between London, Los Angeles and New York. Jess offers services such as client imaging, branding, and partnership outreach. In addition, she provides consulting services to various brands.

The British entrepreneur has worked with celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly, Millie Mackintosh, Paloma Faith, Justine Skye, Phoebe Collings-James and Liam Payne. She has collaborated with brands like Adidas, Tiffany & Co, Reebok, Gucci and Nike.

Additionally, she has had media collaborations with various publications, including Teen Vogue, Glamour, Hype Beast, Wonderland, FADER and CR Men. Jess is also a co-founder of Ice Studios, a creative community of artists.

What is Jess Moloney's net worth?

Jamie Campbell Bower's GF has an alleged net worth of $2-$3 million. She primarily earns her income from her career as a creative agent.

Are Jamie Campbell Bower and Jess Moloney still together?

Jamie Campbell Bower attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception at Television Academy in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Yes. The two are presumed to be still dating. It is reported that Jamie and Jess began dating in early 2021. The two were spotted walking on a red carpet during the Stranger Things 4th season premiere in May 2022. They were also photographed kissing on the beach in Malibu, California.

Before dating Jess, the Stranger Things actor has dated a few other famous women. He was previously in a relationship with the tattoo artist Ruby Quilter from 2018 to 2020. He also dated actress Lily Collins whom they had an on-and-off relationship between 2012 and 2018. In 2011, the actor got engaged to Bonnie Wright, the actress, but they split a year after the engagement.

Jess Moloney's height and weight

The talent agent is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Fast facts

Does Jamie Campbell Bower have a girlfriend? Yes, the actor is allegedly in a relationship with the English creative agent Jess Moloney. When is Jess Moloney's birthday? She marks her birthday on 31 August. How old is Jess Moloney? She is 34 years old as of May 2023. What is Jess Moloney's nationality? She is a British citizen. Is Jamie Campbell married? The English actor is yet to be married. Is Jess Jamie Campbell Bower's wife? No. Jamie and his girlfriend are yet to exchange vows. What is Jess Moloney's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $2-$3 million.

Jess Moloney is an English creative agent and entrepreneur. She is widely recognized as Jamie Campbell Bower's girlfriend. Moloney is the founder and CEO of a creative and talent management agency, Jess Moloney MGMT.

