Who is Jamie Campbell Bower’s girlfriend, Jess Moloney?
Who is Jamie Campbell Bower's girlfriend? Her name is Jess Moloney, and she is an English creative agent and entrepreneur. She is the founder of a creative and talent management agency, Jess Moloney MGMT. She came into the spotlight following her relationship with the Stranger Things star.
Jamie Campbell Bower's girlfriend has had a passion for dancing since tender age, so she wanted to become a dance teacher. She also had a desire to become a police officer. At the age of 22, Jess applied to become a PCSO (Police Community Support Officer), although she didn't make it.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jessica Moloney
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|31 August 1988
|Age
|34 years old (as of June 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|London, England, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|London, England, UK
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Jamie Campbell Bower
|College
|London College of Fashion
|Profession
|Creative agent, entrepreneur
|Net worth
|$2 million - $3 million
|@jmoloney1
Jess Moloney's biography
The creative agent was born in London, England, United Kingdom. What is Jess Moloney's age? Jess is 34 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 31 August 1988. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. She was raised alongside her brother called Ryder. The talent agent studied fashion at the London College of Fashion.
Career
After completing her studies in college, Jamie Campbell Bower's partner started working as an intern at Vivienne Westwood. She later worked full-time in the press office for the same company. Moloney also worked for five years in Fashion PR. The English creative agent has gained experience of more than a decade in the fashion, lifestyle and beauty industry.
She owns a creative and talent management agency Jess Moloney MGMT based between London, Los Angeles and New York. Jess offers services such as client imaging, branding, and partnership outreach. In addition, she provides consulting services to various brands.
The British entrepreneur has worked with celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly, Millie Mackintosh, Paloma Faith, Justine Skye, Phoebe Collings-James and Liam Payne. She has collaborated with brands like Adidas, Tiffany & Co, Reebok, Gucci and Nike.
Additionally, she has had media collaborations with various publications, including Teen Vogue, Glamour, Hype Beast, Wonderland, FADER and CR Men. Jess is also a co-founder of Ice Studios, a creative community of artists.
What is Jess Moloney's net worth?
Jamie Campbell Bower's GF has an alleged net worth of $2-$3 million. She primarily earns her income from her career as a creative agent.
Are Jamie Campbell Bower and Jess Moloney still together?
Yes. The two are presumed to be still dating. It is reported that Jamie and Jess began dating in early 2021. The two were spotted walking on a red carpet during the Stranger Things 4th season premiere in May 2022. They were also photographed kissing on the beach in Malibu, California.
Before dating Jess, the Stranger Things actor has dated a few other famous women. He was previously in a relationship with the tattoo artist Ruby Quilter from 2018 to 2020. He also dated actress Lily Collins whom they had an on-and-off relationship between 2012 and 2018. In 2011, the actor got engaged to Bonnie Wright, the actress, but they split a year after the engagement.
Jess Moloney's height and weight
The talent agent is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.
