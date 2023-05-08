Does Malika Andrews have a husband? Her relationship history
Malika Andrews is a sports journalist and reporter from the United States. She is currently the host of NBA Today. She began working at ESPN in October 2018 as an online NBA writer and debuted as its youngest sideline reporter for a broadcast during the 2020 NBA Bubble. Due to her fame in the media industry, fans have been curious about her personal life. Does Malika Andrews have a husband?
Malika Andrews professionally began her journalism career in 2017. She was named one of the Forbes 30 Under 30 in the sports industry for 2021. Despite her celebrity status, she has kept her personal life under wraps, leaving many people wondering about her current relationship status. Learn more about her dating history.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Malika Rose Andrews
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 January 1995
|Age
|28 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Oakland, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, US
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Judaism
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’7’’
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|126
|Weight in kilograms
|57
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Mike
|Mother
|Caren
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Single
|University
|University of Portland
|Profession
|Journalist
|@malika_andrews
|@malika_andrews
Does Malika Andrews have a husband?
The sports journalist is not married, and therefore she doesn't have a husband. However, she recently ignited engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a ring on her finger.
Who is Malika Andrews dating?
The NBA reporter is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed to be single since she has never shared any information about her previous and current relationships. She keeps her personal life away from the limelight. That said, she has been romantically linked to a few men in the media industry.
Dave McMenamin
Dave McMenamin is an American sports journalist, reporter, writer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from Rosemont, Pennsylvania, USA. Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin are two of the most recognisable and well-known reporters in the NBA circles. The two sparked dating rumours in May 2022 when they were spotted attending an event together.
The news about the two being in a relationship intensified after Malika was seen wearing a ring on her finger, and her fans assumed that she might be engaged to Dave. However, the two have neither confirmed nor denied the rumour.
Richard Jefferson
Richard Allen Jefferson is an American former professional basketball player who played 17 seasons in the NBA. He is currently a sports analyst on ESPN. Malika and Richard were alleged to be in a romantic relationship in 2020. However, this remained a rumour and is yet to be confirmed.
In 2020, Malika confirmed that she was living with her boyfriend in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic but never disclosed her boyfriend's name.
Fast facts about Malika Andrews
- Who is Malika Andrews? She is a sports journalist and reporter best known for reporting at ESPN and hosting NBA Today.
- Where is Malika Andrews from? She was born in Oakland, California, United States of America.
- What is Malika Andrews’ age? She is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 January 1995.
- Is Malika Andrews engaged? The NBA reporter was spotted wearing a ring on her finger, sparking engagement rumours, but she has not confirmed her engagement.
- Is Malika Andrews married? No, she is not married.
- Who is Malika Andrews' boyfriend? The American journalist is not dating anyone at the moment. She is reportedly single.
- Where does Malika Andrews live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Does Malika Andrews have a husband? The sports journalist is not married and has never been married in her life, thus, she doesn't have a husband. Similarly, she is not in a relationship with anyone right now. She is seemingly single. However, she has been romantically linked with a few men in the media industry, such as Dave McMenamin, an ESPN reporter.
