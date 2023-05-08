Does Malika Andrews have a husband? Her relationship history

Malika Andrews is a sports journalist and reporter from the United States. She is currently the host of NBA Today. She began working at ESPN in October 2018 as an online NBA writer and debuted as its youngest sideline reporter for a broadcast during the 2020 NBA Bubble. Due to her fame in the media industry, fans have been curious about her personal life. Does Malika Andrews have a husband?

ESPN Analyst, Malika Andrews, reports on the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 18, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jeff Haynes

Source: Getty Images

Malika Andrews professionally began her journalism career in 2017. She was named one of the Forbes 30 Under 30 in the sports industry for 2021. Despite her celebrity status, she has kept her personal life under wraps, leaving many people wondering about her current relationship status. Learn more about her dating history.

Profile summary

Real name Malika Rose Andrews Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Oakland, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mike Mother Caren Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University University of Portland Profession Journalist Instagram @malika_andrews Twitter

Does Malika Andrews have a husband?

The sports journalist is not married, and therefore she doesn't have a husband. However, she recently ignited engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a ring on her finger.

Who is Malika Andrews dating?

The NBA reporter is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed to be single since she has never shared any information about her previous and current relationships. She keeps her personal life away from the limelight. That said, she has been romantically linked to a few men in the media industry.

Dave McMenamin

Malika Andrews (L) and guest attend the Premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Dave McMenamin is an American sports journalist, reporter, writer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from Rosemont, Pennsylvania, USA. Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin are two of the most recognisable and well-known reporters in the NBA circles. The two sparked dating rumours in May 2022 when they were spotted attending an event together.

The news about the two being in a relationship intensified after Malika was seen wearing a ring on her finger, and her fans assumed that she might be engaged to Dave. However, the two have neither confirmed nor denied the rumour.

Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a portrait during media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on 26 September 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

Richard Allen Jefferson is an American former professional basketball player who played 17 seasons in the NBA. He is currently a sports analyst on ESPN. Malika and Richard were alleged to be in a romantic relationship in 2020. However, this remained a rumour and is yet to be confirmed.

In 2020, Malika confirmed that she was living with her boyfriend in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic but never disclosed her boyfriend's name.

Fast facts about Malika Andrews

Who is Malika Andrews? She is a sports journalist and reporter best known for reporting at ESPN and hosting NBA Today. Where is Malika Andrews from? She was born in Oakland, California, United States of America. What is Malika Andrews' age? She is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 January 1995.

Does Malika Andrews have a husband? The sports journalist is not married and has never been married in her life, thus, she doesn't have a husband. Similarly, she is not in a relationship with anyone right now. She is seemingly single. However, she has been romantically linked with a few men in the media industry, such as Dave McMenamin, an ESPN reporter.

