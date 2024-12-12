Influential Nigerian preacher, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has asked Christians to always trust in God and ask Him alone for divine help

In his 'Open Heaven' message on Friday, December 13, 2024, obtained by Legit.ng, Adeboye said true Christians can take total control of any situation by using the name of Jesus Christ

The Redeemed Christian Church of God's general overseer stated that at the mention of the name of Jesus, wonderful things happen

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious affairs.

Mowe, Ogun state - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released the Open Heaven Daily Devotional for Friday, December 13, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that according to RCCG members, the Open Heaven Devotional by Pastor Adeboye is a guide to close fellowship with God in spirit. Christians who intend to boost their spiritual life read and study it anytime and anywhere.

Open Heavens 2024 Daily Devotional guide is authored by Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Photo credit: @rccghq

Source: Twitter

The RCCG leader reportedly authored it through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

In his message for Friday, December 13, 2024, Pastor Adeboye advised that when next Christians find themselves in a situation that needs to be brought under control, "just shout the name of Jesus, and every force will submit to His authority."

The cleric said:

"There is so much power in the name of Jesus. If you ask for anything in His name, you will see it happen because John 14:14 says: If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it."

He added:

"We are made to understand that at the name of Jesus, all knees should bow. The name of Jesus can never fail."

RCCG provides free bus service for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the RCCG provided 10 buses to shuttle commuters between key routes in Lagos, including 7up, Victoria Island, FESTAC, CMS, Ikorodu and Mowe in Ogun state.

Explaining that it is the church's way of easing the financial burden on Nigerians, Pastor Leke Adeboye said the buses were accessed by everyone, regardless of religion or social status.

Source: Legit.ng