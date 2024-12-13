Lagos State has enacted the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill to prohibit illegal organ harvesting and enhance consumer protection

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the bill alongside four other new laws to address public welfare, safety, and environmental sustainability

These laws mark a significant step towards ensuring justice and progress for all residents of Lagos

The Attorney-General of Lagos State and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, announced on Thursday that the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill has been signed into law.

This new law aims to prohibit illegal organ harvesting and ensure ethical medical practices in the state.

Lagos State Enacts New Laws to Curb Illegal Organ Harvesting and Enhance Consumer Protection

New Laws for Welfare and Security

Speaking at the Ministry of Justice in Alausa, Ikeja, Pedro highlighted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed the new laws to demonstrate the government's commitment to the welfare, security, and prosperity of every Lagosian.

In addition to the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Law, four other new laws were signed: Consumer Protection Law, Lagos Enforcement Training Institute Laws, Victims Assistance and Witness Protection Laws, and Fire and Rescue Service Laws.

“These laws are not just milestones in the state’s legislative journey; they demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ensuring that Lagos remains a beacon of progress, justice, and opportunity in Nigeria,” Pedro stated.

He emphasized that the new laws address critical areas of public welfare, human rights, safety, and environmental sustainability, paving the way for a more just, secure, and prosperous future for all residents of Lagos.

Consumer Protection and Ethical Medical Practices

Pedro explained that the Lagos Consumer Protection Agency Law marks a significant advancement in enhancing consumer rights in the state.

“As Lagos continues to thrive as a hub of commerce and trade, it is crucial that the rights of our citizens are safeguarded. This law empowers consumers to hold businesses accountable and ensures strict enforcement of their rights,” he said.

Violation of this law can result in fines of up to N5 million and penalties, including custodial sentences and subsequent stricter punishments.

Fresh Trouble After Ike Ekweremadu's Case

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has suspended a medical doctor implicated in a separate investigation by Daily Trust, which exposed illegal kidney harvesting operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The investigation, titled “Inside Abuja’s Kidney Market, Where the Rich Prey on the Poor,” revealed a black market trade in kidneys linked to a private hospital in Abuja.

