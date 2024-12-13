Allen Iverson is a former American professional basketball player who rose to fame during his heyday playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. While his remarkable basketball career is well known, his love life remains a grey area. Who is Allen Iverson’s wife, and who has he dated?

Allen Iverson attends a basketball game in Philadelphia (L). The former basketball dribbles a ball during an all-star game in China (R). Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant, VCG (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

During his 15-year basketball career, Allen Iverson not only hit the headlines for his basketball prowess but also for his relationships. He was in a long-term relationship that culminated in marriage and was romantically linked to multiple women. As a result, many are curious to know Allen Iverson’s wife and his other relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Allen Ezail Iverson Nickname The Answer Gender Male Date of birth 7 June 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Hampton, Virginia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ann Iverson Father Allen Broughton Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 5 School Bethel High School College Georgetown University Profession Former basketball player Instagram @theofficialai3 X(Twitter) @alleniverson Instagram @alleniverson

Who is Allen Iverson’s wife?

Who is Allen Iverson married to now? The former professional basketball player has no wife. However, he was previously married to Tawanna Turner.

The two were high school sweethearts, and before their marriage, they had two children, Tiaura and Allen Iverson II. They exchanged marriage vows in 2001, leading to 12 years of marriage, during which they welcomed three more children, Messiah Lauren, Isaiah Rahsaan, and Dream Alijha.

Swizz Beatz, Tawanna Turner and Allen Iverson at the Reebok X Packer Shoes launch party at Reebok FitHub Union Square on September 15, 2016, in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

The former couple had a troubled marriage occasioned by Allen’s spendthrift lifestyle, claims of infidelity, and domestic disputes. The ex-basketball star signed a post-nuptial agreement to forfeit $32 million to Tawanna Turner if he violated it. In 2013, after he went against the agreement, Allen Iverson’s ex-wife filed for divorce and claimed the children's custody, support, and alimony payments.

Tawanna Turner was awarded $32 million but only accepted half of it, leaving the rest to her estranged ex-husband. Although they parted ways, Allen has occasionally expressed gratitude and love for his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner. In his Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement speech in September 2016, he said:

I'm going to end on this note because it's one of those last but not least things. My number one person in the world, hands down, Tawanna Iverson. 24 years, ups, downs, real love. I can't thank you enough for all you've done for me.

He continued:

You're just the best of me. I love you so much. I'm looking forward to spending two more decades with you. And I want you to be proud of yourself and I want you to walk around and understand that you are a Hall of Famer.

Allen Iverson’s dating history

The former basketball star is no stranger to dating rumours. As a high-profile sports personality, there have been several speculations about his love life. He has been romantically linked to multiple celebrity women in the entertainment industry.

1. Da Brat

Rapper Da Brat performs at halftime during the game between Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

One of Allen Iverson’s highly publicised relationships is with American rapper Shawntae Harris-Dupart, famous as Da Brat. Da Brat has been in the hip-hop industry for a long time and is known for hits such as Honey, Give It 2 You, Ghetto Love and Fire It Up. The former basketball star dated the rapper for a significant period in the 1990s, a relationship she described as amazing.

However, she accused Allen of infidelity after she found out about his affairs with other women. As a result, their relationship gradually faded away, and they eventually parted ways. In a YouTube interview on Speak On It, Da Brat spoke candidly about the relationship, saying:

I faded out answering the calls, and I just had to pull out, and it eventually fizzled out.

2. Lisa Natson

Lisa Natson is a Philadelphia-based radio personality known as Golden Girl. Her relationship with Allen Iverson was unknown until she published a tell-it-all book in 2007. In the book, she details her affairs with several big-name celebrities, including the former basketball star.

3. Carmen Bryan

Carmen Bryan smiles as leans on a coloured wall (L). The author looks on in a solo photo (R). Photo: @carmenbryan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carmen Bryan is an American musical artist, author, and social media personality best known as rapper Nas’ baby mother. She has been in the hip-hop world for a considerable period and has been romantically linked to the industry’s bigwigs, such as Nas and Jay Z.

However, in her memoir It’s No Secret, published in 2007, Carmen Bryan revealed a previously less-known affair with Allen Iverson. In the book, she claimed to have had a short-lived affair with the former basketball star in 1996.

Unconfirmed relationships

The former sports personality allegedly had several romantic affairs. While the women he was romantically involved with have been mentioned, the affairs are unverified, as neither Allen nor the women have confirmed them. Here is a list of women he allegedly dated.

Chandra Davis

Trina

Ally Hilfiger

Arnelle Simpson

Foxy Brown

Kenya Moore

Is Allen Iverson in a relationship now?

After his divorce in 2013, the basketball Hall of Famer has not been in any publicly known relationship. He has kept mum about his love life and is, therefore, presumably not currently dating someone.

FAQs

Who is Allen Iverson? He is an ex-professional basketball player nicknamed The Answer who played in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. Where does Allen Iverson come from? His hometown is Hampton, Virginia, United States. Does Allen Iverson have a wife? The former basketball star is not married at the moment. Was Allen Iverson ever married? Yes. He married his long-term girlfriend, Tawanna Turner, in 2001, but they parted ways in 2013. Why did Allen Iverson and Tawanna Turner face marital issues? Their marriage was strained due to various reasons, including financial struggles, alleged infidelity, and domestic disputes that led to their divorce. Who is Allen Iverson's most prominent partner? His most significant relationship was with his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner, which lasted over a decade until 2013 when their highly publicised divorce was finalised. Has Allen Iverson been involved with other high-profile figures? There are several claims about the former basketball player’s relationships with women, including musical artist Da Brat, radio personality Lisa Natson, and social media personality Carmen Bryan. How many kids does Allen Iverson have? The ex-basketball player shares five children with his ex-wife, Tawanna Turner. His children are Tiaura, Allen II, Isaiah, Messiah, and Dream.

Tawanna Turner is best known as Allen Iverson’s wife, but she divorced the former basketball star in 2013 after a 12-year marriage. The former couple shares five children, two sons and three daughters. Allen has also been romantically linked to multiple women, including Da Brat, Carmen Bryan, and Lisa Natson.

