Group Lambasts Critics Dragging Wike, Tinubu over FCT Demolitions: “People with Mischievous Intent”
- Nyesom Wike's appointment by President Tinubu has been criticised in recent times following the minister's actions in the FCT
- Wike's fight against landgrabbers and ongoing demolitions of illegal structures has further elicited a wave of criticism as the Senate issued an order against the exercise
- But on Friday, a group threw their weight behind Wike and backed his actions further accusing critics of plotting to disrupt the transformation agenda of the FCT
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
FCT, Abuja - A group has backed Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in enforcing an orderly development of the territory.
Wike, Tinubu under fire over FCT demolitions
Legit.ng reported that Timi Frank criticized President Tinubu for not addressing the illegal demolitions by Wike in the FCT.
Frank called the demolitions “illegal” and “oppressive,” and warned Tinubu’s silence could hurt his 2027 prospects and urged him to intervene to protect citizens' rights.
FCT demolitions: Group defends Wike's actions
In reaction to the development, the Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) maintained that Wike's enemies are on a mission to disrupt his ongoing efforts to transform the FCT into a model capital territory.
In a statement on Friday, December 13, CTJ’s executive director, Dr Idoko Ainoko, said Wike’s detractors are masquerading as emergency activists and property owners using allegations of land grabbing and revocation of land titles as their cover to sabotage the FCT’s masterplan.
He dismissed the accusations against the minister as baseless and part of a calculated attempt by Wike’s detractors to undermine his transformative efforts in the FCT, Vanguard reported.
Ainoko pointed out:
“As much as some people are deploying emotional blackmail to justify their violation of the rules, the measures deployed to address these violations are necessary to ensure that the FCT continues to grow and thrive as a modern and efficient capital territory,” Ainoko stated.
The CTJ’s director also praised Wike’s proactive approach to tackling illegal land encroachments and unauthorised constructions.
Ainoko urged the public to disregard the accusations and to support Wike’s ongoing efforts to transform the FCT.
“It shocking that people with mischievous intent dwell on the enforcement of the Master Plan only in terms of how illegalities are being corrected, while they neglect to mention the expanding road networks.
“We must not allow the malicious actions of a few to derail the progress being made. Wike’s vision for the FCT is one of prosperity and development, and we must stand by him in achieving this goal,” he asserted.
Read more about Wike's actions in the FCT here:
- “Let heaven fall”: Drama as Wike ignores Senate order, vows to continue FCT demolitions
- Senate summons Wike to answer for demolitions in FCT
TETFund: Wike makes demand from National Assembly
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Wike has called for the amendment of the TETFund Act to accommodate the Nigerian Law School.
Wike made the call on the National Assembly while inaugurating a 10-unit housing staff quarters of the Nigerian Law School in Abuja on Monday, December 9.
The minister also gave seven operational vehicles to improve the operations of the institutions on the same day.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.