Nyesom Wike's appointment by President Tinubu has been criticised in recent times following the minister's actions in the FCT

Wike's fight against landgrabbers and ongoing demolitions of illegal structures has further elicited a wave of criticism as the Senate issued an order against the exercise

But on Friday, a group threw their weight behind Wike and backed his actions further accusing critics of plotting to disrupt the transformation agenda of the FCT

FCT, Abuja - A group has backed Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in enforcing an orderly development of the territory.

Wike, Tinubu under fire over FCT demolitions

Legit.ng reported that Timi Frank criticized President Tinubu for not addressing the illegal demolitions by Wike in the FCT.

Frank called the demolitions “illegal” and “oppressive,” and warned Tinubu’s silence could hurt his 2027 prospects and urged him to intervene to protect citizens' rights.

FCT demolitions: Group defends Wike's actions

In reaction to the development, the Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) maintained that Wike's enemies are on a mission to disrupt his ongoing efforts to transform the FCT into a model capital territory.

In a statement on Friday, December 13, CTJ’s executive director, Dr Idoko Ainoko, said Wike’s detractors are masquerading as emergency activists and property owners using allegations of land grabbing and revocation of land titles as their cover to sabotage the FCT’s masterplan.

He dismissed the accusations against the minister as baseless and part of a calculated attempt by Wike’s detractors to undermine his transformative efforts in the FCT, Vanguard reported.

Ainoko pointed out:

“As much as some people are deploying emotional blackmail to justify their violation of the rules, the measures deployed to address these violations are necessary to ensure that the FCT continues to grow and thrive as a modern and efficient capital territory,” Ainoko stated.

The CTJ’s director also praised Wike’s proactive approach to tackling illegal land encroachments and unauthorised constructions.

Ainoko urged the public to disregard the accusations and to support Wike’s ongoing efforts to transform the FCT.

“It shocking that people with mischievous intent dwell on the enforcement of the Master Plan only in terms of how illegalities are being corrected, while they neglect to mention the expanding road networks.

“We must not allow the malicious actions of a few to derail the progress being made. Wike’s vision for the FCT is one of prosperity and development, and we must stand by him in achieving this goal,” he asserted.

