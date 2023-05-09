Who is Anderson .Paak’s wife? Get to know more about Jae Lin

Jaylyn Chang, better known as Jae Lin, is a South Korean-American singer. She is best known as American singer and rapper Anderson .Paak's wife. The pair met in music school and have been married for over a decade. Jaylyn is a supportive wife and often shows up beside her husband at his concerts and award shows.

Jae and her son Soul are huge fans of K-Pop. They especially love BTS. In 2021, they met the band backstage after a performance, and mother and son got to take photos with their favourite band members. Anderson revealed that Jaylyn and Soul got him to listen to K-Pop too.

Profile summary

Full name Jaylyn Chang Nickname Jae Lin Gender Female Age Mid-30s Place of birth Gangnam, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Husband Anderson .Paak Children 2 Education The Musicians Institute Academy Profession Singer

Jae Lin’s biography

Anderson .Paak’s wife was born and raised in Gangnam, South Korea. She moved to the United States on her own to pursue a college degree, even though she couldn't speak English yet. She studied at The Musicians Institute Academy in Los Angeles, California. Jaylyn has one brother.

How old is Jae Lin?

Although her age is difficult to ascertain as she keeps a low profile, she is reported to be in her mid-30s. She was supposedly born on 11 November, but the only proof is some old tweets.

What does Jae Lin do?

Lin studied music in Los Angeles, California. Although she hasn't had a significant musical career like her husband, she was a gospel singer in a rock group.

How did Anderson Paak and Jae Lin meet?

Jae Lin met the renowned American singer at The Musicians Institute Academy while studying music. They dated for a short while, after which Jaylyn got pregnant with .Paak’s baby. According to .Paak, Lin’s family was not happy with her initially, but they softened up when they got to know him. The pair got married in 2011.

When the couple had their first child, Anderson worked on a hemp farm. He was let go abruptly, and his family fell into financial hardship. The couple and their infant were homeless for a while and couch-surfed at friends' houses. Anderson always credits Jae for sticking with him through that particularly tough time.

Jae Lin is Anderson's second wife. The singer was previously married but hardly shares details of his first wife and marriage. He considers Jae "the one that matters".

Does Anderson .Paak have children?

Yes, .Paak and his wife Jae Lin have two children. Their son, Soul Rasheed, was born in 2011. Soul shares a musical bond with his father, as the musician has revealed. He often accompanies .Paak to music events and even performed with his father on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The American rapper also gives his son vocal lessons. The couple’s second child, Shine, was born in 2017.

FAQs

Is Anderson .Paak currently married? Yes, the musician has been married to his current wife since 2011. Who is Anderson .Paak's wife? His wife is Jae Lin, an artist and designer. What is Jae Lin’s ethnicity? She is an Asian, born and raised in South Korea. What is Jae Lin’s net worth? As she does not have a public career, her net worth is unknown. However, her husband Anderson .Paak's net worth is alleged to be $4 million. What is Jae Lin’s age? She is estimated to be in her mid-30s as of 2023. However, her exact age is yet to be revealed. How did Anderson .Paak and Jae Lin meet? The couple met at The Musicians Institute Academy in Los Angeles, California. Jae was enrolled as a student at the time.

Anderson .Paak's wife is Jaylyn Chang, popularly known as Jae Lin. She is a South Korean singer who used to be part of a gospel rock group. They have been married for over a decade and have two children together.

