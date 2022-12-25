Donnie Swaggart's biography: age, height, wife, children, house

Who is Donnie Swaggart? He is an American author and evangelist of Donnie Swaggart Ministries and a co-pastor of Family Worship Center Church. Donnie is also recognised as the son of evangelist Jimmy Swaggart.

Donnie Swaggart has been an evangelist for about 25 years and has been to multiple countries to preach the gospel of God. He is an author with two published books and a media personality known for the SonLife Broadcasting Network (SBN).

Profile summary

Full name Donnie Swaggart Gender Male Date of birth 18 October 1954 Age 68 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Frances Father Jimmy Relationship status Married Partner Debbie Children 3 Profession Evangelist, author Net worth $700 thousand Facebook @DonnieSwaggart

Donnie Swaggart’s biography

The famous preacher is the only child of Frances and Jimmy. His mother, Frances, is a television personality known for hosting the TV show Frances and Friends. On the other hand, his father, Jimmy, is a renowned televangelist, gospel artist, and author. He was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.

Where does Donnie Swaggart’s family live?

The preacher resides with his family in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Donnie Swaggart’s age?

Jimmy Swaggart’s son is 68 years old as of January 2023. He was born on 18 October 1954. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Donnie Swaggart doing now?

He is an evangelist of Donnie Swaggart Ministries and a co-pastor of Family Worship Center Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. The preacher has been involved with the ministry for more than two decades and has travelled to different parts of the world to spread the pentecostal gospel. For instance, besides the US, he has been to Canada, the UK, Ukraine, Australia, India, and multiple African countries.

Apart from preaching the gospel, he is also an author and has written a couple of books published by Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. His two books are entitled Light of Liberty and Church, Read the book of Acts and Get Ready!

Donnie is also a television personality co-hosting on SonLife Broadcasting Network (SBN). The television network was founded by his father, Jimmy, in 1995 and has more than 70 broadcasting radio stations.

How much is Donnie Swaggart worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $700 thousand. Additionally, Donnie Swaggart reportedly owns a house estimated to cost $1.5 million in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.

He earns a living from multiple sources, such as his evangelical job, the sale of books, and co-hosting on SonLife Broadcasting Network.

Is Donnie Swaggart married?

The preacher is married to his wife, Debbie. This is the couple’s second marriage after their first marriage failed, and they divorced in 2003. After the divorce, the pastor married Judy, but after a short while, they divorced, and he remarried Debbie in 2006.

How many children does Donnie Swaggart have?

He has three children, Gabriel, Matthew, and Jennifer, with his wife, Debbie. His eldest son Gabriel heads Crossfire Youth Ministry. Mathew is a photographer and television graphics artist at the ministry, while Jennifer is a teacher and graduated with a master’s degree in education.

Donnie Swaggart’s children are married, and the preacher has eight grandchildren.

Fast facts about Donnie Swaggart

Donnie Swaggart is an eminent evangelist and author. He has been a preacher for over two decades and is known globally for his pentecostal gospel. The preacher is married and has three children and eight grandchildren.

