Emily Mariko's biography: siblings, ethnicity, engagement, education, job

Emily Mariko is a highly regarded YouTuber and social media personality. She is best known for sharing her unique food recipes and fashion hauls on social media. Her salmon rice bowl recipe has recently taken the internet by storm, but what else do we know about her?

Social media platforms have recently been inundated with video content, and quick recipe videos have produced some of the best-performing content. Emily Mariko is a popular content creator who has found fame for sharing fashion and food-related content. She is well-known for her rice recipe, which may are hashtagging and trying out on TikTok.

Emily Mariko's profile summary

Full name Emily Mariko Gender Female Date of birth 9 January 1992 Age 31 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Bay Area California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 33-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 83-26-88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sibling 1 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Matt Rickard University Columbia University Profession Social media influencer Net worth $500,000 TikTok @emilymariko YouTube Emily Mariko Instagram @emilymariko Twitter @emilymariko

Emily Mariko's bio

Who is Emily Mariko? She is a YouTube content creator and social media influencer from the United States. She has recently gone viral for her salmon rice bowl recipe, which consists of mashed-up salmon and rice microwaved with an ice cube and parchment paper on top.

Emily is originally from Los Angeles, USA, but currently lives in Bay Area, California. She has a younger brother named Sam. She is half-Japanese and half-white.

How old is Emily Mariko?

Emily Mariko's age is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 9 January 1992. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What did Emily Mariko study in college?

The American YouTuber graduated in 2014 with a bachelor of arts in Neuroscience and Behaviour from Columbia University.

What does Emily Mariko do for a living?

Emily is a social media personality best recognized for sharing her fashion and food videos on TikTok. At the time of writing, she has acquired 12.6 million followers and over 614 million likes on the platform.

She is also active and famous on Instagram, sharing food pictures and trying out new recipes. Currently, her account boasts 1.3 million followers.

She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 11 June 2012, mainly uploading lifestyle, fashion and food videos. As of now, the channel has 730 thousand of subscribers.

Who is Emily Mariko dating?

The influencer is in a relationship with Matt Rickard, a software engineer. He is focused on working on Open source Kubernetes at Google as he developed tools, for instance, Minikube and Skaffold. Matt Rickard and Emily Mariko's engagement was in October of 2021.

How tall is Emily Mariko?

Emily Mariko's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres), and she weighs 123 pounds (56 kilograms). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her body measurements are 33-26-35 inches (83-26-88 centimetres).

FAQs

Where is Emily Mariko from? The American YouTuber was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, in 1992. When is Emily Mariko's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 9 January every year. What is Emily Mariko's ethnicity? The TikTok star is of mixed ethnicity, Asian-white ethnicity. What is Emily Mariko's educational background? She graduated in 2014 with a bachelor of arts in neuroscience and behaviour from Columbia University. What is Emily Mariko's job? She is an American social media influencer with a significant following on different social media platforms, especially on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Why is Emily Mariko so popular? She went viral for the salmon rice bowl recipe TikTok video. Who is Emily Mariko married to? She is engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Matt Rickard, a software engineer. Where does Emily Mariko live? The social media influencer currently lives in Bay Area, California, USA.

Emily Mariko is an American YouTube content creator and social media influencer who rose to prominence thanks to her TikTok clips. The internet personality started posting on TikTok in 2020. She uploads fashion, food, and general life-related content.

