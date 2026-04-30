Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar responded to the Supreme Court ruling affirming David Mark’s leadership of the ADC and described it as a welcome but cautionary development

The Supreme Court decision had clarified the leadership dispute within the ADC, effectively backing the David Mark-led faction amid ongoing internal realignments

Atiku urged supporters to remain vigilant and committed, stressing that the broader political struggle continued despite the court’s intervention

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has outlined the next phase of political engagement following the Supreme Court’s decision affirming the leadership of former Senate President David Mark within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Supreme court affirms ADC leadership

Atiku Announces Next Action as Supreme Court Takes Action on David Mark ADC Leadership

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The apex court’s ruling has provided clarity in the leadership dispute within the ADC, with the decision widely interpreted as backing the David Mark-led structure.

The judgment marks a significant development in the party’s internal contest, which has drawn attention amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku reacts to court decision

Reacting to the verdict via X, Atiku described the ruling as a welcome development but cautioned against complacency among supporters.

“Even as we welcome the Supreme Court’s firm affirmation of David Mark and the leadership of our great party, the African Democratic Congress, let no one be lulled into complacency,” he said.

He stressed that the broader political struggle remains ongoing despite the court’s intervention.

“The road ahead remains long in our cause to take back and rescue our country,” he added.

Call for continued mobilisation

The former vice president dedicated the outcome to Nigerians, urging sustained commitment from supporters across the country.

“This victory belongs to Nigerians, the courageous millions who refuse to surrender their future,” Atiku said.

He further encouraged continued engagement, noting that more work lies ahead.

“We thank them, and we urge them to remain steadfast, because the struggle is far from over,” he stated.

Focus shifts to broader political contest

Atiku emphasised the need for vigilance as political actors begin to consolidate ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“As we press on, let this truth guide us: eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” he said.

The development signals renewed momentum within the ADC, as key figures position themselves for future political engagements in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

Atiku meets Amaechi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has concluded a closed-door meeting with former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as political consultations intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.

The meeting, described as strategic, is seen as part of ongoing efforts by key political actors to build alliances and consolidate support ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Source: Legit.ng