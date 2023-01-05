Who is Tekno's wife-to-be? Meet the singer's partner Lola Rae

Who is Tekno's wife-to-be? She is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer. She rose to fame after releasing her debut track Watch My Ting Go, which earned her a nomination for the Most Promising Female Act to Watch in 2013. She has since released other songs, such as Drip for Sale and Beverly Hills.

Lola is famously known as Tekno's wife-to-be. She was part of a dance group called Mystikal. The group took part in Britain's Got Talent competition in 2010 and made it to the semi-finals.

Profile summary

Lola Rae's biography

The Nigerian singer was born Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton in Obalende, Lagos, Nigeria. She is of British-Ghanaian. Her father is British, while her mother is Ghanaian. She was raised alongside her two siblings, a brother and a sister called Rebecca Garton. Lola's sister is an R&B singer and songwriter.

Education

The songwriter attended St. Saviour's School in Ikoyi, Nigeria, and later joined Lekki British International High School in Lagos, Nigeria. At age 15, she relocated to England, where she studied Fashion Textiles at Central Saint Martins.

How old is Lola Rae?

The Nigerian dancer is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 20 January 1991. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Tekno's girlfriend initially came into the entertainment scene as a dancer. She was a part of a dance troop called Mystikal. The group made it to the semi-finals during the British talent show competition held in 2010. She later decided to quit the group and concentrate on music.

In 2012, she released her debut song, Watch My Ting Go which resulted in her being nominated for the Most Promising Female Act to Watch at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards. Since then, she has released several other tracks. One of the most notable tracks was Fi Mi Le by Lola Rae ft Iyanya. Here are some of her other songs.

Come and See

Shower Me

I Know

Drip for Sale

No Hook

3 AM

Rockstar

Logic 44

Beverly Hills

One Time

Biko

One Time

You Know What My Name Is

How did Lola Roe and Tekno meet?

It is not clear how the two met. However, their relationship came into the limelight in July 2017 when Tekno posted a picture of them together on his Instagram page. They have dated for over five years. Lola and Tekno welcomed their daughter Skye Yaa Amaka Kelechi on 24 May 2018.

Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer. He is best recognized for his hit songs, such as Mufasa, Pana, and Skeleton. Tekno's family lived in different states in Nigeria due to her father's career in the Nigerian army.

Are Lola Rae and Tekno still together?

Yes, the two are still dating. However, in several instances, there were speculations that they had separated. For example, in January 2020, Tekno tweeted that he was a womanizer, leaving fans wondering whether he was still dating Lola. He later pulled the tweet down and claimed that it was a joke.

Tekno was previously in a relationship with several women, such as Chidinma Ekile, a Nigerian singer, and a Tanzanian actress Lulu Elizabeth Michael. He was rumoured to have dated the late Tanzanian video vixen and the model Agnes Masogange.

Fast facts about Lola Rae

Who is Lola Rae? She is a singer and songwriter from Nigeria. How old is Lola Rae? She is 32 years old as of 2023. Where is Lola Rae from? She was born in Obalende, Lagos, Nigeria. What is Lola Rae's ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity, British-African. Is Tekno married? The Nigerian musician is not married. However, he is currently dating Lola Rae. Who is Tekno's baby mama? He has a daughter named Skye Yaa Amaka Kelechi with his girlfriend, Lola Rae. Where does Lola Rae live? She currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tekno's wife-to-be is a singer and dancer from Nigeria. She rose to stardom in 2012 following her debut single Watch My Ting Go. Aside from his music career, she is a mother of one.

