Nollywood star Yul Edochie filled many with questions over his recent social media activity

Reports went viral, accusing the filmmaker of taking serious actions against his two brothers

A quick online investigation revealed more details of the actor’s move, triggering reactions from fans

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie made the frontline of blogs after details of what he did to his two elder brothers, Leo and Lincolin Edochie, surfaced.

Reports and screenshots went viral, revealing that the filmmaker blocked his sibling on Instagram.

Yul Edochie’s bold step against brothers raises eyebrows. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Reasons behind his actions are yet to be known, but netizens are speculating it to be issues around his marriage to Judy Austin.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul addressed his father, Pete Edochie’s criticisms regarding his second marriage to actress Judy Austin.

Yul had on Friday, February 13, 2026, reshared a clip from his recent interview on the KAA Truth Podcast, where he was questioned about how he felt when his father said he was not aware of his second marriage.

Responding, the actor, who recently debunked rumours of Pete's death, affirmed that while his father is entitled to his own opinions as a parent, he respects him regardless.

Yul maintained that as an adult, his father might not approve of all his decisions, yet it does not alter their bond.

Despite public disagreements, Yul praised his father as he publicly reaffirmed his love and respect for the veteran actor.

He, however, stated that at 44 he was old enough to take personal decisions, irrespective of what his father thought about it.

"You see that man Pete Edochie I love him. I have a lot of love and respect for him, no matter what he does he can't get me angry, no matter what he says, if my father says Yul you are a fool, I say yes sir. He did his best to raise six of us, of course he is not perfect, I don't expect him to be, but I love him.

"At this age, my problem can't be what my father thinks about my personal decision, anything I want to do as a man in my personal life, I am not a child, I should be able to say this is good for me and thing that is good for me, I go for it. Real men to complain or explain, they face it" he said.

Netizens react to Yul's saga with his brothers

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shewnn_naf said:

"Judy at work remembers that comment Leo made on Yuliana's Mother’s Day post😂😂He only acknowledged his mom na so Judy blocked him."

nomsoconcept said:

"Judy is ev1l woman with a laughing face, see how she ruined this family. I blame Yul."

shewnn_naf said:

"But is this Judy mentally sound at all? Cos why are you blocking your in-laws or left to her she’s okay if their backyard marriage remains only in Abuja 😂😂Instead of her to be pampering them to see if they’ll change their minds to accept her nu she’s there using Yul’s phone to block them."

godd.y9525

"Are you sure this is not staged."

mr.polygamy.in.nature said:

"😂😂good for him😂i remember when he post thunder and storm that year."

okeke.chinazamiracle said:

"👏👏👏👏👏 😂😂😂😂😂,I swear Judy hold Yul with charm, this is not normal again,Yul blocked his senior brother Leo?eweleke."

mandy_shuga said:

"Omo yul edochie old age no go funny oh 😢."

chommygold1 said:

"Judy has completely destroyed a family that was once held in high esteem.. chaii."

amanda43que

"How can Yul not see that Yinka is trying her best to get revenge on linc and can lie to achieve her aim."

major2634562 said:

"If u observe very well u will see that you'll wants his elder siblings to bow to him, he wants dem to see him as demi god."

nma_bernards said:

"Nawao.. what is even happening to this Edochie family? Because of judy omo she go suffer ehn."

Yul Edochie’s controversial decision against his brothers leaves fans divided. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

What Yul Edochie said about May's children

Legit.ng also reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children, with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng