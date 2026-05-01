Osaze Odemwingie has advised Victor Osimhen on which three clubs he can join if he leaves Galatasaray

Osimhen has transfer interests from multiple European clubs despite recently joining Galatasaray permanently

The former Premier League striker warned his compatriot to avoid Manchester United and gave reasons

Osaze Odemwingie has issued transfer advice to Victor Osimhen on which clubs to join and name-dropped Manchester United as the club he must avoid.

Osimhen has been on the radar of many clubs since the summer of 2023 after helping Napoli win the Italian Serie A title, their first in 33 years.

Victor Osimhen is on the radar of top European clubs. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

An immediate move away from Napoli was swept under the carpet after he signed a contract extension with an improved salary, despite interest from Manchester United and others.

The deal proved to be a stumbling block that tightened Napoli’s grip on him when Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea came calling in the summer of 2024.

He eventually joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after his proposed moves collapsed and Napoli excluded him from the Serie A squad for the season.

The Super Eagles star impressed during his loan spell in Turkey, scoring 37 goals and eight assists, as noted by Transfermarkt, prompting Galatasaray to sign him permanently for a record €75 million.

Shortly after his permanent move to the Turkish champions, interest from top European clubs, many of which had overlooked him before, spiked.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are some of the interested clubs, while rumours have also mentioned Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Odemwingie warns Victor Osimhen

Former Super Eagles striker Osaze Odemwingie has told Victor Osimhen to avoid signing for Manchester United if he decides to move on from Galatasaray.

He tipped him to join one of Arsenal, Barcelona or Real Madrid because his qualities can thrive in any of those clubs.

“I will say Arsenal and Barcelona will be good; these are mature clubs,” Odemwingie told Brila FM. “Real Madrid is also class for him. Anywhere he goes, he will be able to move the ball nicely and make a call for the ball.”

He added that his aerial prowess and Estadio Santiago Bernabeu’s big pitch go hand in hand, while his height and strength make him suited to English football, though not Manchester United.

“I didn’t name Manchester United because the wahala (problem) there is too much. The pressure on strikers is huge,” he added.

Osaze Odemwingie tells Victor Osimhen not to join Manchester United. Photo by Jeff Spicer.

Source: Getty Images

“We have seen it with Romelu Lukaku and so many other strikers; they will always find a scapegoat because the club is so big and they want results.

Manchester United rejected Osimhen in the past, instead opting to sign Rasmus Hojlund, who eventually became Osimhen’s replacement at Napoli.

It is unclear whether Galatasaray is willing to sell or whether Victor Osimhen wants to move, despite the interest from the big European clubs.

How much Arsenal needs to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Serdar Ali Celikler revealed how much salary Arsenal must offer Victor Osimhen as the starting point to convince him to leave Galatasaray.

The Turkish champions will also demand a huge transfer fee, more than €100 million, having signed the striker permanently for €75 million.

Source: Legit.ng