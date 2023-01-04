Linsey Donovan’s biography: how did she become so wealthy?

Linsey Donovan is a famous American social media personality, a swimsuit model, a YouTuber and an adult content creator. She rose to fame by posting photos on Instagram. She runs a self-titled YouTube channel, where she mostly posts beauty and fashion content. She has also been featured in the reality TV show Bling Life.

Linsey from Bling Life currently lives in a $2 million mansion in Florida that she describes as her Barbie Dream House. She has a 2000-square-foot bedroom. She lives with her pets, including a dog named Stitch, a bunny rabbit called Mr Hefner, a duck named Aflack and about ten pet chickens.

Profile summary

Full name Linsey Donovan Nickname B*kini Barbie Gender Female Date of birth 5 July 2000 Age 22 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Maryland, United States Current residence Miami Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Vincent Donovan Mother Mary Donovan Relationship status Single Profession Model, YouTuber, social media influencer, adult content creator Net worth $7.5 million

Linsey Donovan’s biography

Linsey Donovan was born in Maryland, USA. She is known as B*kini Barbie, a nickname she gave herself due to her resemblance to the Barbie Doll and the fact that she is a swimsuit model. She lived with her parents in Maryland until her 18th birthday, when she moved to Florida.

Who are Linsey Donovan’s parents?

Linsey Donovan’s parents are Vincent and Mary Donovan. They were featured on an episode of Bling Life when Linsey gifted them a mansion. She explained that she enjoys a very close relationship with her parents but struggled because they still lived in Maryland while she lived in Florida.

What is Linsey Donovan’s age?

Model Linsey Donovan is 22 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 5 July 2000. Her zodiac sign is cancer.

Career

Before becoming a model, Linsey created YouTube content. Her first YouTube video was a cover of I Love How You Love Me by The Paris Sisters when she was 16 in 2016. However, she went on a hiatus on the site for two years.

She launched her modelling career when she moved to Florida at 18. She also resumed her content creation career on her YouTube channel as a fashion and lifestyle vlogger. In October 2022, Penthouse Magazine named Linsey Donovan the Pet of the Month. Additionally, she is a real estate investor and zoo owner.

She also established herself as a social media influencer on Instagram, focusing on swimsuit outfits. At the time of writing, she has over 54K followers on her main Instagram page and over 28K on her backup page.

The model is also trying to establish a career as a reality TV star. She was featured on an episode of Bling Life on Truly TV when she was 19. In the episode, she gives a tour of her mansion and the property she bought for her parents. She has been featured in two more episodes to flaunt her properties and luxury vehicles.

What is Linsey Donovan’s net worth?

Linsey Donovan has an alleged net worth of $7.5 million. She makes most of her money from creating videos on OnlyFans and YouTube and investing in real estate.

How did Linsey Donovan become so wealthy?

Linsey Donovan made about $600 a day live streaming content with her photos and videos. As her fan base expanded, so did her income which grew to about $2000 a day. She then invested the income in real estate, and as of 2021, her investment portfolio included about seven houses valued at approximately $5 million. She also owns a Mercedes Benz car worth $250 thousand.

FAQs

Linsey Donovan is an American swimsuit model, content creator, model, and entrepreneur. She gained popularity by live-streaming. She made her first million at the age of 19 and invested it in real estate.

