Sophie Swaney's biography: age, boyfriend, net worth, arrest

Sophie Swaney is an American Instagram star and influencer. She became famous on Instagram for her content on guns, vehicles, fishing, hunting, modelling photos and outdoor content. In January 2021, she was arrested and charged with three crimes.

Sophie Swaney is a social media influencer who has earned various partnerships with big brands. Some notable brands she has worked with include, Hostile Wheels, Yeehaw Cowboy Boots, and Tate Bros Tires. She also markets her merchandise on Instagram.

Profile summary

Real name Sophie Swaney Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 1994 Age 28 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Arlington, Tennessee, USA Current residence Lakeland, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Grace Swaney Father Randall Swaney Siblings 3 School Houston High School University University of Memphis Profession Instagram Star and Social Media Influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Sophie Swaney's biography

The social media sensation was born in Arlington, Tennessee. She currently resides in Lakeland, Tennessee. Her parents are Randall and Grace Swaney. Her father owns a steakhouse called Marshall Steakhouse. The social media star grew up alongside three sisters, Natalie, Sarah, and Jorja.

Sophie attended Houston High School and later went to the University of Memphis. She has a degree in Gunsmithing.

What is Sophie Swaney's age?

The social media celebrity is 28 years old as of 2022. She was born on 7 September 1994. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Sophie Swaney do?

Sophie is a renowned Instagram star and influencer. She rose to fame by sharing guns, vehicles, hunting, fishing, modelling photos and other outdoor content. Sophie started sharing her rifle-related pictures on Instagram in December 2011. Since then, her Instagram has garnered over 138k followers.

The social media star sells her merchandise on another Instagram account, @sophieswaneyscloset. Her closet sells leather jackets, denim shorts, skirts and jackets, tops and dresses. She also has another Instagram account, @therealslimswaney, which has amassed over 25.9k followers. Here she shares her lifestyle photos and promotes various products as well.

The social media influencer has also worked as a brand ambassador for companies like Freedom Holsters, Yeehaw Cowboy Boots, Lash Me Up Girl, Hostile Wheels and Tate Bros Tires.

Sophie is also active on other social media platforms. She has a self-titled YouTube channel that she started on 10 March 2017. Currently, the channel has acquired over 2.9k subscribers. She is also famous on Twitter, with over 164.7k followers.

What is Sophie Swaney's net worth?

Sophie Swaney's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She has accumulated her wealth through her career as a social media influencer.

Who is Sophie Swaney's boyfriend?

The social media influencer is allegedly in a relationship with a guy named Austin Justice. The two have been together since 2015, according to Austin's social media posts. The last time they posted a picture together was in July 2022.

Sophie Swaney's arrest

According to Howard Gentry, Criminal Court Clerk, Swaney was arrested on 5 January 2021 in Nashville. She was charged with possession or casual exchange and driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI). She was also charged with the possession of a handgun.

Sophie Swaney's height and weight

She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches (86-66-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Sophie Swaney

Who is Sophie Swaney? Sophie Swaney is an Instagram star, social media personality and influencer. How old is Sophie Swaney? She is 28 years old as of January 2023. Why was Sophie Swaney arrested? She was arrested for possession or casual exchange, possession of a handgun, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Who is Sophie Swaney's boyfriend? She is currently believed to be in a relationship with Austin Justice. What is Sophie Swaney's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Her weight is 126 pounds, equivalent to 57 kilograms. What is Sophie Swaney's net worth? Her alleged net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

Sophie Swaney is an Instagram star and social media influencer. Her content includes guns, vehicles, hunting, modelling photos and outdoor content. She has gained a considerable following on her social media pages due to her informative and engaging content.

