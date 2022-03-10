Hannah Palmer’s biography: age, height, measurements, partner
Hannah Palmer is a professional model, social media star and influencer from the United States. She gained immense popularity on Instagram for sharing her modelling pictures in bikinis and swimsuits. She has also worked with world-renowned fashion brands such as Fashion Nova.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Who is Hannah palmer? She is a model. Hannah has an OnlyFans account where she shares explicit content with her fans. She is also active on Instagram and Twitter. What else is known about Hannah Palmer, the model?
Profile summary
- Full name: Hannah Cozette Palmer
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 18 May 1998
- Age: 23 years (as of March 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Prescott, Arizona, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in inches: 5’8’’
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Weight in pounds: 128
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Body measurements in inches: 34-23-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-58-90
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Mother: Amy Palmer
- Relationship status: Single
- High school: Prescott High School
- University: University of Arizona
- Profession: Model, social media influencer
- Net worth: $7.28 million
- Instagram: @hannah_cpalmer
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Hannah Palmer’s bio
The American model was born and raised in Prescott, Arizona, United States. Her mother's name is Amy Palmer.
She graduated from Prescott High School and later, she went to the University of Arizona. She also enrolled at the Penrose Academy beauty school in Phoenix, Arizona.
How old is Hannah Palmer?
The social media personality was born on 18 May 1998. Therefore, as of 2022, Hannah Palmer's age is 23 years. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.
What is Hannah Palmer’s nationality?
The Instagram influencer is an American citizen. She is of white ethnicity.
What does Hannah Palmer do for a living?
She is a model and social media influencer. She boasts over 2.1 million followers on Instagram.
She got into modelling after completing her studies at Penrose Academy, which is a beauty school. However, her big breakthrough came when she participated in Maxim magazine’s Cover Girl Competition.
She has worked for famous photographers like Raul Gomez and Larisa Elaine. Hannah has also worked with various beauty brands such as Bang Energy, KO watches, and Manscaped. The model's portfolio also contains contracts with world-renowned fashion brands like Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Things. Palmer is currently represented by Unruly Agency.
The prominent model has a TikTok account with over 434 thousand followers and 1.3 million likes. She mostly posts short dance videos in her bikinis and swimsuits. She is also famous on Twitter with 245 thousand followers.
What is Hannah Palmer's net worth?
According to Net Worth Spot, she has a net worth of $7.28 million. However, this information is not confirmed.
Who is Hannah Palmer's husband?
The swimsuit model is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. Hence, information about Hannah Palmer's boyfriend is not available. She has not discussed any of her romantic relationships publicly.
How tall is Hannah Palmer?
Hannah Palmer's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres), and she weighs 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Hannah C Palmer's body measurements are 34-23-35 inches (86-58-90 centimetres).
Hannah Palmer is a professional swimsuit model, Instagram influencer and social media personality from the United States. She has worked with numerous brands and took part in Maxim's Cover Girl Competition.
READ ALSO: Chloe Veitch’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend
Legit.ng recently published an article on Chloe Veitch’s biography. She is a British-based model, actress and reality television personality. She rose to stardom for her appearances in television shows such as Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. She has also worked as a brand ambassador for various fashion brands.
Chloe Veitch has amassed a huge fan base across social media platforms following her appearances on reality TV. Read her biography to know more details about her.
Source: Legit.ng