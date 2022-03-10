Hannah Palmer’s biography: age, height, measurements, partner

Hannah Palmer is a professional model, social media star and influencer from the United States. She gained immense popularity on Instagram for sharing her modelling pictures in bikinis and swimsuits. She has also worked with world-renowned fashion brands such as Fashion Nova.

A photo of the model in a white outfit. Photo: @hannah_cpalmer

Source: Instagram

Who is Hannah palmer? She is a model. Hannah has an OnlyFans account where she shares explicit content with her fans. She is also active on Instagram and Twitter. What else is known about Hannah Palmer, the model?

Profile summary

Full name : Hannah Cozette Palmer

: Hannah Cozette Palmer Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 18 May 1998

: 18 May 1998 Age : 23 years (as of March 2022)

: 23 years (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Prescott, Arizona, United States

: Prescott, Arizona, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’8’’

: 5’8’’ Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 128

: 128 Weight in kilograms : 58

: 58 Body measurements in inches : 34-23-35

: 34-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-58-90

: 86-58-90 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Mother: Amy Palmer

Amy Palmer Relationship status : Single

: Single High school: Prescott High School

Prescott High School University: University of Arizona

University of Arizona Profession: Model, social media influencer

Model, social media influencer Net worth : $7.28 million

: $7.28 million Instagram: @hannah_cpalmer

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Hannah Palmer’s bio

The American model was born and raised in Prescott, Arizona, United States. Her mother's name is Amy Palmer.

She graduated from Prescott High School and later, she went to the University of Arizona. She also enrolled at the Penrose Academy beauty school in Phoenix, Arizona.

How old is Hannah Palmer?

The model and social media personality posing for a picture in a black jacket. Photo: @hannah_cpalmer

Source: Instagram

The social media personality was born on 18 May 1998. Therefore, as of 2022, Hannah Palmer's age is 23 years. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Hannah Palmer’s nationality?

The Instagram influencer is an American citizen. She is of white ethnicity.

What does Hannah Palmer do for a living?

She is a model and social media influencer. She boasts over 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

She got into modelling after completing her studies at Penrose Academy, which is a beauty school. However, her big breakthrough came when she participated in Maxim magazine’s Cover Girl Competition.

She has worked for famous photographers like Raul Gomez and Larisa Elaine. Hannah has also worked with various beauty brands such as Bang Energy, KO watches, and Manscaped. The model's portfolio also contains contracts with world-renowned fashion brands like Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Things. Palmer is currently represented by Unruly Agency.

The prominent model has a TikTok account with over 434 thousand followers and 1.3 million likes. She mostly posts short dance videos in her bikinis and swimsuits. She is also famous on Twitter with 245 thousand followers.

A photo of the American model. Photo: @hannah_cpalmer

Source: Instagram

What is Hannah Palmer's net worth?

According to Net Worth Spot, she has a net worth of $7.28 million. However, this information is not confirmed.

Who is Hannah Palmer's husband?

The swimsuit model is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. Hence, information about Hannah Palmer's boyfriend is not available. She has not discussed any of her romantic relationships publicly.

How tall is Hannah Palmer?

Hannah Palmer's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres), and she weighs 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Hannah C Palmer's body measurements are 34-23-35 inches (86-58-90 centimetres).

Hannah Palmer is a professional swimsuit model, Instagram influencer and social media personality from the United States. She has worked with numerous brands and took part in Maxim's Cover Girl Competition.

READ ALSO: Chloe Veitch’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article on Chloe Veitch’s biography. She is a British-based model, actress and reality television personality. She rose to stardom for her appearances in television shows such as Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. She has also worked as a brand ambassador for various fashion brands.

Chloe Veitch has amassed a huge fan base across social media platforms following her appearances on reality TV. Read her biography to know more details about her.

Source: Legit.ng