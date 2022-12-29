Ella Dorsey's biography: age, height, measurements, partner

Ella Dorsey is a certified broadcast meteorologist from the United States of America. Currently, she works as a meteorologist at Atlanta News First /CBS46 on their morning show, Wake Up Atlanta. Ella has more than nine years of experience in meteorology and has worked for a few notable TV stations. Additionally, she is a one-time Emmy Award-winning meteorologist.

Ella Dorsey has been very passionate about weather since the age of four when her father gave her a discovery channel VCR titled Tornado, Hurricane, Flood. She started working as a meteorologist at WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States, where she served for two years. She is also a rising social media personality with a significant fan base on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Profile summary

Full name Ella Dorsey Gender Female Date of birth 2 May 1991 Age 31 years old (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father Gary Dorsey Mother Jan Winburn Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Michael Strahl Education The University of Georgia Profession Journalist, meteorologist Instagram @ella_dorsey Twitter @Ella__Dorsey Facebook @Ella Dorsey

Ella Dorsey's biography

The professional meteorologist was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, but currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Ella's parents are Jan Winburn and Gary Dorsey.

Her mother is a senior digital editor at CNN, while her father is a writer and motivational speaker. Her parents separated, and her mother married a new partner named Bill Mason. Ella has two half-siblings, an elder brother named Noah and a young sister named Emma. Her biological mother passed away.

After completing her high school education, the news personality attended The University of Georgia, where she obtained her Bachelor's degree in Geography and Atmospheric Sciences in 2013.

How old is Ella Dorsey?

The award-winning American meteorologist is 31 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 2 May 1991. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Ella Dorsey’s profession?

Ella is an award-winning and certified meteorologist. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her career at WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States, where she worked from January 2014 to January 2016. While there, she covered everything from tornadoes to snow and ice storms.

She later joined Atlanta News First in January 2016 as a weekend meteorologist. She has been working there for over seven years, and now she hosts their morning show titled Wake Up Atlanta, which airs from 4:30 am to 7 am and 9 am to 10 am. Before that, she worked at WTOC-TV in Savannah, WTVM-TV in Columbus and WFXG-TV in Augusta.

The experienced meteorologist has won a number of awards for her outstanding performance. Some of her awards include Best Morning Newscast and Reader’s Choice Awards Favourite Meteorologist.

She is also a strong football fan and often appears on sports-radio talk shows in Knoxville.

Is Ella Dorsey married?

Ella Dorsey is not married, but she has been dating Michael Strahl. She occasionally shares his pictures on social media.

Ella Dorsey's measurements

The American news personality stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs around 149 pounds or 67 kilograms. Her bre*st, hip, and waist body ratio are not available.

Fast facts about Ella Dorsey

Who is Ella Dorsey?‌ She is an American-certified and award-winning meteorologist. She currently works as a meteorologist at Atlanta News First /CBS46 on their morning show, Wake Up Atlanta. Where is Ella Dorsey from? She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America. What is Ella Dorsey's age? She is 31 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 2 May 1991. Who is Ella Dorsey's husband? The American meteorologist does not have a husband at the moment. However, she has been dating a guy named Michael Strahl. Who are Ella Dorsey's parents? They are called Jan Winburn and Gary Dorsey. She also has a stepdad called Bill Mason. Does Ella Dorsey have siblings? Yes, she has two half-siblings named Noah and Emma. Where does Ella Dorsey live? She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. What is Ella Dorsey's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Ella Dorsey is an American journalist and a certified broadcast meteorologist who has worked on a few reputable media networks. She is currently working at the CBS46 network and is known for hosting Wake Up Atlanta, a morning show.

