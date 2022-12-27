Jenine Wardally’s biography: who is Juwan Howard’s wife?

Jenine Wardally is an author, singer, and businesswoman from the United States of America. She is the founder of The Juice Foundation and a philanthropist known for undertaking various charity works to help the needy. She is also recognised as the wife of Juwan Howard.

Jenine Wardally maintained a low profile at the beginning of her career, but she gained immense popularity after she married Juwan Howard. She has thrived in her career as a singer, author, and entrepreneur and is also an Instagram celebrity.

Profile summary

Full name Jenine Wardally Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 1975 Age 47 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in pounds 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jermin Ruby Father George Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Partner Juwan Howard Children 2 Profession Author, philanthropist, singer, businesswoman Net worth $1 million Instagram @jeninehoward

Jenine Wardally’s biography

The singer was born in Brooklyn, New York, USA, to her parents, Jermin Ruby and George Wardally. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Jenine grew up in her hometown alongside her siblings Maya, Shakira, and Liesha. She currently lives in Florida State, USA.

What is Jenine Wardally’s age?

The American author is 47 years old as of 2022. She was born on 7 February 1975. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Jenine Wardally do for a living?

She is an author, philanthropist, fashion model, and businesswoman. Jenine is the founder of The Juice Foundation, an organisation that advocates for a healthy lifestyle by encouraging people to eat natural and nutritious foods. She is also a philanthropist and has partnered with her husband to donate to various humanitarian initiatives, such as the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation.

Juwan Howard’s wife is also a fashion model who has captivated many people with her photos on Instagram. She shares trending outfits and lifestyle pictures on her Instagram page.

Jenine is also passionate about writing and is recognised for her work in Fireside Company and Sons of the Dawn: A Basque Odyssey.

What is Jenine Wardally’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She has multiple professions whose earnings significantly contribute to her net worth.

Is Jenine Wardally still married?

Yes, she is married to former professional basketball player Juwan Howard. The couple tied the knot in 2002 and has been married for more than two decades.

Does Jenine Wardally have kids?

She is a mother of two children, Jace and Jett. Jace was born on 19 September 2001, while Jett was born in 2003. Her sons are basketball players for Michigan Wolverines.

What is Jenine Wardally’s height?

She stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jenine Wardally

When is Jenine Wardally’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 7 February and was born in 1975. Where does Jenine Howard come from? Her hometown is Brooklyn, New York, USA, but she currently lives in South Florida, USA. What is Jenine Wardally’s profession? She is a singer, writer, and business owner. How much is Jenine Wardally worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Who is Jenine Wardally’s husband? She is married to former US basketball player Juwan Howard. Who are Jenine Wardally's kids? She has two sons, Jace and Jett. How tall is Jenine Wardally? Her height is 5 feet 6 Inches (168 centimetres).

Jenine Wardally is a singer, fashion enthusiast, author, and businesswoman. She is Juwan Howard’s wife and a mother of two children, and she currently lives in South Florida in the USA.

