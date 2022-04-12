BambinoBecky’s biography: age, height, real name, relationship

BambinoBecky is a Welsh YouTube and social media influencer renowned for her self-titled YouTube channel. Most of her content on the channel includes vlogs, challenges and lifestyle videos. Additionally, she has another channel titled MoreBambinoBecky, where she always shares daily vlogs and travel videos.

BambinoBecky launched her first YouTube channel in 2013. She commands a significant following on her first YouTube channel. Get to know more details about her personal and professional life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Rebecca Amy James

Rebecca Amy James Known as: BambinoBecky

BambinoBecky Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26 April 1998

26 April 1998 Age: 24 years (as of 2022)

24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Wales, United Kingdom

Wales, United Kingdom Current residence: Wales, United Kingdom

Wales, United Kingdom Nationality: Welsh

Welsh Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 5’

5’ 5’ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-101

86-71-101 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Sibling: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: YouTube, social media influencer

YouTube, social media influencer Net worth: $1 million- $5 million

$1 million- $5 million Twitter: @bambinobecky

@bambinobecky YouTube: bambinobecky

BambinoBecky's biography

The social media influencer was born on 26 April 1998 in Wales, United Kingdom. Little is known about her parents except that her mom works at Neath Port Talbot Hospital. She has an older sister named Kate.

How old is BambinoBecky?

BambinoBecky's age is 24 years as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

She started her YouTube journey on 18 August 2013 with her debut video titled, THAT FIRST VLOG, which was posted in September 2013. She has since engaged her fans, consistently uploading vlogs and challenge videos and documenting her lifestyle on the channel. She currently boasts 403 thousand subscribers on the channel.

Additionally, she has another YouTube channel, MoreBambinoBecky, which was launched on 25 June 2014. Here she mainly posts daily vlogs and travel videos. Currently, she has 9.27 thousand subscribers on the channel.

Aside from posting her videos on YouTube, she also uploads her content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has over 214 thousand followers as of 2022. She also has a TikTok account with over 105.6 thousand followers and a Twitter account with more than 162 thousand followers.

What is BambinoBecky's net worth?

According to Buzzlearn, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Does BambinoBecky have a boyfriend?

Who is BambinoBecky's boyfriend? Little is known about BambinoBecky's relationship as she prefers to keep her dating life away from the media. She is, therefore, presumed to be single.

She was previously in a relationship with pop singer Harry Holles. It is not known how BambinoBecky and Harry ended their relationship.

What is BambinoBecky's height?

The Welsh influencer is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs about 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has hazel eyes and dark brown hair. Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 centimetres).

Are BambinoBecky and Callum Markie together?

The famous YouTuber has been romantically linked to Callum Markie. However, there is no serious indication that the two were actually in a relationship. They have been featured in several videos together, and their last video together was posted on 8 April 2021.

Fast facts about BambinoBecky

Where does Rebecca Amy live? She currently resides in Wales, United Kingdom. What is BambinoBecky's real name? Her real name is actually Rebecca Amy James. What is Rebecca Amy’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Where is Rebecca Amy from? She was born in Wales, United Kingdom. Is Rebecca Amy Welsh? Yes, she has Welsh nationality. How old is Rebecca Amy? She is 24 years old as of 2022.

BambinoBecky is a young Welsh YouTuber who is still establishing herself in the profession. She has a sizable following on numerous social media platforms.

