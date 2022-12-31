Helen Lasichanh's biography: who is Pharrell Williams' wife?

Helen Lasichanh is a popular model and fashion designer from the United States of America. She gained immense prominence after being romantically involved with Pharrell Williams, a prominent American rapper, music producer, fashion designer and entrepreneur.

The American fashion designer attends Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Who is Pharrell Williams' wife? She is called Helen Lasichanh, a Miami-based model and fashion designer. Helen and Pharrell have been married since 12 October 2013. They have four children together.

Full name Helen Lasichanh Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 1980 Age 42 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Husband Pharrell Williams Children 4 High school Miami Coral Park Senior High School University St. Thomas University Profession Model, fashion designer Net worth $5 million

Helen Lasichanh’s biography

The professional fashion designer was born and raised in Miami, Florida, United States of America. She is an American national of Laotian-Ethiopian heritage.

She completed her high school education at Miami Coral Park Senior High School in 1998. Later, she enrolled at St.Thomas University, a Catholic university in Miami, Florida. While in college, she played volleyball for the university team. She was honoured with the Florida Sun Conference Player of the Year award in 2001.

How old is Helen Lasichanh?

Pharrell Williams and his wife attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

The Miami-based model is 42 years old as of January 2023. When is Helen Lasichanh's birthday? She was born on 22 July 1980. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Helen Lasichanh’s profession?

Helen is a professional fashion designer and model. She ventured into fashion and modelling immediately after completing her college studies. She worked with various modelling agencies, which gave her tremendous experience in the job.

The American model has been highly interested in designing as she is often seen in stylish and unconventional attires. However, not much is known about her career since she has managed to keep her details away from the limelight.

What is Helen Lasichanh's net worth?

The American fashion mogul has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a model and fashion designer.

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell’s relationship

Helen and Pharrell got engaged in July 2012 after dating for more than five years. They exchanged their wedding vows in October 2013. However, the couple had been best friends for years before they got together.

The pair welcomed their first child, Rocket Ayer Williams, on 15 November 2008 before they tied the knot. Their son was named after Elton John's song titled Rocket Man, which later became his nickname. The couple welcomed triplets in January 2017.

Helen’s husband is a popular record producer, rapper, songwriter, fashion designer and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of the hip-hop and R&B production duo The Neptunes and the lead vocalist of the hip-hop band N.E.R.D.

The model and her husband attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on 2 October 2018 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinal

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Helen Lasichanh?

Pharrell Williams’ wife is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Fast facts about Helen Lasichanh

Who is Helen Lasichanh? She is a fashion designer and model best recognized as Pharrell Williams' wife. Where is Helen Lasichanh from? She was born in Miami, Florida, United States of America. What is Helen Lasichanh's nationality? She is an American national. What is Helen Lasichanh's ethnicity? The model is of Laotian-Ethiopian heritage. What is Helen Lasichanh’s height? She is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. What is Helen Lasichanh’s net worth? The professional fashion designer has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Does Helen Lasichanh have kids? Yes, she has four kids, an older son named Rocket Ayer Williams and triplets whose names are undisclosed. How long has Pharrell been with Helen? The couple has been together for over nine years since they married. They dated for five years before they got engaged in July 2012.

Helen Lasichanh is a professional fashion designer and model from the United States. She is best known for being Pharrell Williams' wife.

