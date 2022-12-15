Audrey Holcomb's biography: age, mother, movies and TV shows

Audrey Holcomb is an actress, model, and social media influencer from the United States of America. Recently, her fame skyrocketed after she portrayed Eden in Stranger Things, a Netflix drama series.

Photo: @audreyeholcomb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Audrey Holcomb developed an interest in acting while at school and pursued a course to hone her skills. She ventured into the film industry in 2015 but took quite some time before landing career breakthrough roles. She also thrives as a model and social media personality with a significant following.

Profile summary

Full name Audrey Holcomb Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Beth Father Rick Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Paideia School College The Company Acting Studio Profession Model, actress, rising social media influencer Net worth $600 thousand - $900 thousand

Audrey Holcomb’s biography

Audrey Holcomb was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, into a family of three children. She was raised alongside her brothers, Forrest and Brooks. Audrey Holcomb’s parents are Mary Beth and Rick Holcomb. She is an American national of white ethnicity and currently resides in her hometown, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Audrey Holcomb, Stranger Things actress, attended Paideia School, where she completed her high school studies. She later joined The Company Acting Studio and took a course in acting.

What is Audrey Holcomb’s age?

The rising social media influencer is 22 years old as of 2022. She was born on 7 July 2000. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Audrey Holcomb’s profession?

The famous personality is an up-and-coming social media influencer, model, and actress. She is a rising content creator on Instagram and TikTok with a considerable fan base. Her Instagram page has 176 thousand followers as of writing, and she shares modelling pictures, acting career updates, and lifestyle pictures on the platform.

On her TikTok page, she uploads dance, lip-syncs, singing, and comedy skits. She has garnered over 33 thousand followers on the platform as of writing.

What movies has Audrey Holcomb been in?

Audrey commenced her acting career in 2015, debuting in the short movie Musical Hearts as Carly. Since then, she has made immense progress as an actress, with about 10 acting credits. Here is a list of Audrey Holcomb’s movies and TV shows.

Year Movies and TV shows Role Post-production American Cherry Corinna Hoffman Post-production Sharpie Amelia 2022 Stranger Things Eden Bingham 2021 Scary Story Amelia 2020 Colt 45 Amelia 2018 Junior Guards Amelia 2017 3 Minutes Teen Girl 2017 Murder Calls Childhood friend 2016 This is Home Bella 2015 Musical Hearts Carly

How much is Audrey Holcomb worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $600 thousand and $900 thousand. Her primary source of income is her thriving acting, but she also earns a significant amount of money from modelling and online content creation endeavours.

What are Audrey Holcomb’s measurements?

The American model's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), while her weight is estimated to be 115 pounds (52 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-25-35 inches (86-64-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Audrey Holcomb

When is Audrey Holcomb’s birthday? The American entertainer marks her birthday on 7 July. She was born in 2000. Who is Audrey Holcomb’s mother? Her mother is Mary Beth Holcomb. Where is Audrey Holcomb from? Her hometown is Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Why is Audrey Holcomb famous? She is famous as an actress, having been featured in multiple movies and TV series. She is also a model and social media influencer. What is Audrey Holcomb’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $600 thousand and $900 thousand. Is Eden from Stranger Things dating? She is seemingly not in any relationship. How tall is Audrey Holcomb? Her height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).

Audrey Holcomb’s career is on an upward trajectory, appearing in several movies and TV series. She is also a rising influencer with a considerable following on social media and has captivated her fans with modelling shots.

READ ALSO: Yeri Mua’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Yeri Mua’s biography. She is a Mexican make-up artist, model, and social media influencer. She has captivated many people with her entertaining content on different social media platforms.

Her birthname is Yeri Cruz, but she is famous as Yeri Mua. She was born in Mexico and grew up alongside a younger brother. The model is currently in a relationship. Find out more in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng