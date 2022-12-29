Kamilla Kowal's biography: age, height, birthday, movies and TV shows

Who is Kamilla Kowal? She is an up-and-coming actress and model based in Ontario, Canada. She gained public attention after portraying Bonnie McMurray in the Canadian television sitcom Letterkenny. She is also recognized for her roles in other movies and TV shows such as The New Romantic and American Hangman.

Photo: @kamillakowal on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kamilla Kowal commenced her acting career in 2016 when she appeared in the TV series documentary Web of Lies as Cheyenne. Since then, she has made significant progress in her career and currently boasts six acting credits under her name. She is also the former titleholder of a Canadian beauty pageant, Miss Greater Sudbury.

Profile summary

Full name Kamilla Kowal Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1998 Age 24 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ontario, Canada Current residence Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 32-26-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-81 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Luke McCaw Education St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School, Charm Plus academy Profession Actress, model Net worth $450 000

Kamilla Kowal's biography

The budding actress was born and raised in Ontario, Canada, where she currently resides. She is a Canadian-American national with Romanian roots.

The actress completed her high school education at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. While in high school, she played football and participated in local tournaments.

She attended Charm Plus Modeling School, where she learnt modelling. She is also a university graduate and holds a degree in English Literature.

How old is Kamilla Kowal?

The Canadian-American actress is 24 years old as of 2022. When is Kamilla Kowal's birthday? She was born on 17 July 1998. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Kamilla Kowal began her career as a model and participated in several beauty competitions. In 2020, she emerged as Miss Greater Sudbury 2020. She worked with various cosmetics and clothing brands.

Kamilla Kowal's movies and TV shows

Kamilla made her professional acting debut in 2016 at 18 years, when she appeared in one episode of an American TV series documentary titled Web of Lies as Cheyenne. She rose to fame in 2018 when she was cast to play Emily in The New Romantic film.

Her big break came when she portrayed Bonnie McMurray in the Canadian television sitcom Letterkenny. So far, she has been featured in 39 episodes alongside stars such as Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson and Dylan Playfair. Below are the movies and TV shows Bonnie McMurray from Letterkenny has played a role in.

2016: Web of Lies as Cheyenne

as Cheyenne 2018: The New Romantic as Emily

as Emily 2019: American Hangman as a teenage neighbour

as a teenage neighbour 2019: Winter Love Story as Excitable student

as Excitable student 2019: Secrets in a Small Town as Maddie

as Maddie 2016 to 2019: Letterkenny as Bonnie McMurray

The actress will next appear in Priscilla and Junction Row television movies, which are currently in the post-production stage.

Besides acting, the actress is also gradually gaining popularity on social media. She boasts over 179 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 85 thousand followers on TikTok.

What is Kamilla Kowal's net worth?

The Canadian-based actress has an alleged net worth of $450 thousand. Her primary source of income is her modelling and acting career.

Who is Kamilla Kowal dating?

The rising actress is in a romantic relationship with a guy named Luke McCaw. The two reportedly began dating in 2019.

What is Kamilla Kowal’s height?

The Canadian entertainer is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Furthermore, her measurements are 32-26-32 inches or 81-66-81 centimetres.

Kamilla Kowal's weight loss journey

The actress reportedly had undergone an operation that eventually led to her weight loss.

Fast facts about Kamilla Kowal

Who is Kamilla Kowal? She is a rising actress and model widely known for her appearances in the Letterkenny television series as Bonnie McMurray. What is Kamilla Kowal's age? She is 24 years old as of 2022. What is Kamilla Kowal's date of birth? The actress was born on 17 July 1998. What is Kamilla Kowal's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What is Kamilla Kowal’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $450 thousand. Who is Kamilla Kowal’s boyfriend? The actress has been dating Luke McCaw. What is Kamilla Kowal’s Instagram page? She is active on Instagram with the username @kamillakowal, with over 179 thousand followers.

Kamilla Kowal is a rising Canadian actress and model. She began her acting career in 2016, and as of now, she boasts six acting credits. She is best known for portraying Bonnie McMurray in the Letterkenny TV series. Additionally, she is gradually gaining recognition on social media, especially on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Abby Berner's biography: age, height, high school, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Abby Berner's biography. She is an American Twitch streamer, fitness enthusiast, model, entrepreneur, TikTok star, and social media influencer. She was born on 9 July 2001 in Kansas City, United States, where she currently resides.

Abby Berner is widely recognized for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and workout-related videos on TikTok. She is also known on Instagram for sharing lifestyle and fitness photos. Her content has earned her a significant following across various social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng