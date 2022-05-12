Micarah Tewers’ biography: age, height, sister, partner, net worth

Micarah Tewers is a fashion designer, content creator, and social media personality from the United States of America. She is well known for her YouTube channel, where she uploads fashion vlogs and dressmaking tutorials.

American fashion designer posing in a gorgeous grey dress. Photo: @micarahtewers

Source: Instagram

Micarah Tewers boast a considerable following on Instagram, where she shares her designs. She usually posts prom dresses, historical costumes, and fairy tale outfits.

Profile summary

Full name: Micarah Nicole Tewers

Micarah Nicole Tewers Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19 May 1995

19 May 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Ohio, United States of America

Ohio, United States of America Current residence: Ohio, United States of America

Ohio, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 7’’

5’ 7’’ Height in centimetres: 171

171 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 32-26-30

32-26-30 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-76

81-66-76 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Blonde (mostly dyed)

Blonde (mostly dyed) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Partner: Joey

Joey Profession: Fashion designer, content creator, social media personality

Fashion designer, content creator, social media personality Net worth: $300,000

$300,000 Instagram: @micarahtewers

@micarahtewers YouTube: @micarahtewers

Micarah Tewers’ biography

On 19 May 1995, Micarah Tewers was born in Ohio, United States of America. Where did Micarah Tewers grow up? The social media personality spent her childhood in Ohio. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is white.

Does Micarah Tewers have siblings?

Yes, she has three siblings, Landon, Micah, and Shaylyn. Micarah Tewers’ sister is a model and has won the crown of Mrs World 2021.

How old is Micarah Tewers?

American social media personality posing with a barbie doll in her hands. Photo: @micarahtewers

Source: Instagram

Micarah Tewers’ age is 27 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

She is a fashion designer, content creator and social media personality. When did Micarah Tewers start sewing? The American fashion designer began sewing when she was 15 years old. She had always had that passion for fashion designing from childhood.

Tewers taught herself how to sew clothes and afterwards she started making dresses herself. She has made dresses similar to those of characters from popular movies like Frozen, Rapunzel, The Prince and The Pauper and Spiderman. The fashion designer has worked in a fabric section at a local Hobby Lobby. However, she quit in 2018.

She is a YouTuber known for her dressmaking tutorials. The social media personality created her YouTube channel in January 2010. However, she did not start uploading videos until May 2017.

The YouTuber has uploaded tutorials for making dresses like those of celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner's Christmas dress and Ariana Grande’s wedding dress.

Her YouTube channel has grown popular due to her creative skills. Currently, she has over 1.89 million subscribers.

She is also an Instagram star. Her Instagram is full of dresses and other outfits she has designed herself. Currently, she has over 358 thousand followers.

She also has a TikTok account where she posts short videos of her making different costumes and dresses. Presently, she has over 290 thousand followers.

What is Micarah Tewers' net worth?

It is alleged that her net worth is around $300,000. However, this information is not official. She primarily earns her wealth from her fashion designing career. Her social media endeavours also add to her total income.

Who is Micarah Tewers’ husband?

American YouTuber posing in a blue dress. Photo: @micarahtewers

Source: Instagram

She is presently not married. Is Micarah Tewers dating anyone? Yes. The American fashion designer is dating a man whose name is Joey. She had known him since her childhood.

Is Micarah Tewers engaged?

Yes. On 21 March 2021, she shared a photo of herself and her fiancé on Instagram with the following caption;

Engaged… have been for a while now! And yes, it's an arranged marriage. We homeschooled people do those things... JK, I'm willingly and proudly engaged to the boy I liked since age 5...

The social media personality received many messages from her fans congratulating her for her engagement on that particular day. Micarah Tewers’ fiance prefers to live a low-key life.

How tall is Micarah Tewers?

Micarah Tewers’ height is 5 feet 7 inches (171 centimetres). She weighs 121 lbs (55 kg).

Where does Micarah Tewers live?

The fashion designer currently resides in Ohio, United States of America, where she bought a house. On 8 March 2021, she posted a photo on Instagram holding the keys to her new home.

Micarah Tewers’ fast facts

Who is Micarah Tewers? She is an American fashion designer, content creator and social media influencer. Where is Micarah Tewers from? She is from Ohio, United States of America. Who is Micarah Tewers' boyfriend? The costume sewer does not have a boyfriend, but a fiancee. Who is Micarah Tewers dating? The American internet sensation is dating a man named Joey. How much is the net worth of Micarah Tewers? According to Naibuzz, she is allegedly worth $300,000. What is Micarah Tewers’ zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Micarah Tewers is an American content creator, fashion designer, and social media personality. She is known for her YouTube channel, where she uploads dressmaking tutorials and fashion vlogs.

