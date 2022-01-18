Alejandro Rosario’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Alejandro Rosario is an American TikToker and Instagram star. He is famous on TikTok, where he posts lip-syncs and comedy clips.

Alejandro taking a cool selfie. Photo: @alejandrosario

Source: Instagram

The social media star joined social media in 2019. In the same year, he created his Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok accounts. Later, he started his TikTok group known as The Lollipop Boys.

Profile summary

Full name : Alejandro De Jesus Rosario

: Alejandro De Jesus Rosario Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14 January 2003

14 January 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: West Patterson, New Jersey, USA

West Patterson, New Jersey, USA Current residence: Woodland Park, New Jersey, USA

Woodland Park, New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Adriana Villalta

Adriana Villalta Siblings: Emiliano Cascante

Emiliano Cascante School: Passaic Valley High School, Little Falls, New Jersey

Passaic Valley High School, Little Falls, New Jersey Profession: TikTok star

TikTok star Instagram: @alejandrosario

@alejandrosario TikTok: @alejandrozariov

Alejandro Rosario's biography

Who are Alejandro Rosario's parents? His mother is called Andriana Villalta while his dad's name is unknown. The TikTok star was born and raised in West Patterson, New Jersey, in the United States.

Does Alejandro Rosario have a brother? Yes, Alejandro Rosario's brother is known as Emiliano Cascante. He makes most of his videos in the company of Emiliano.

According to his Instagram post, he graduated with a high school diploma on 19 June 2021. Besides content creation and video shooting, his biggest hobby is playing soccer. He has been on the school's soccer team.

What is Alejandro Rosario's nationality?

Rosario in a room. Photo: @alejandrosario

Source: Instagram

He is an American national.

What is Alejandro Rosario's full name?

His full name is Alejandro De Jesus Rosario. Alejandro Rosario's ethnic background is mixed. He has Costa Rica and Dominican republic roots. He is fluent in both English and Spanish.

How old is Alejandro Rosario?

As of 2022, Alejandro Rosario's age is 19 years.

When is Alejandro Rosario's birthday?

The TikTok star celebrates his birthday on 14 January. Alejandro Rosario's zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

He has been active on social media since 2019. This is after seeing his friends make and post content on TikTok. He also started creating and publishing content frequently. His first video on TikTok was of him wrestling with his dog.

As of 2022, his TikTok account has a massive fanbase of 5.4 million followers. He is also popular on Instagram with 1.2 million followers, on Twitter with 294.2k followers, and 230k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He posts regularly, and he has acquired humongous numbers through his comic videos, vlogs, unique content, and video challenges.

The TikTok star at Disney. Photo: @alejandrosario

Source: Instagram

He is also a member of a TikTok group known as The Lollipop Boys. The team members include; Alvaro Romeo, Mattia Polibio, Roshavn Diah, and Kairi Consentino. He primarily collaborates with Mattia, who first introduced him to TikTok.

Does Alejandro Rosario have merch?

On 4 March, he announced that he was starting a merch. He sells branded hoodies and T-shirts.

Who is Alejandro Rosario's girlfriend?

In 2020, the TikTok star dated Katie Pego, a fellow TikToker. Both were in an open relationship, but they later parted ways towards the end of 2020.

He was also rumoured to be dating Nikita Dragun, an American YouTuber, make-up artist, and model. However, he clarified the rumours during an interview on Young Hollywood stating that they are just friends.

What is Alejandro Rosario's height?

He is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm), and he weighs 132 pounds (60 kgs).

Where does Alejandro Rosario live?

He currently lives in West Patterson, New Jersey in the United States.

Alejandro Rosario content is the main reason for his social media fame. He launched his merch in 2020. Currently, he is not seeing anyone else.

