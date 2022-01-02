Stunna Gambino’s biography: age, height, real name, parents

Stunna Gambino is a rapper from New York City, United States of America. He is known for songs like Heartless, Demons, and Rivals. The young rapper started his career as a teenager and has since grown in his career.

The rapper showing off a blue and orange automobile. Photo: @stunna.gambino

Source: Instagram

Stunna Gambino is one of the rising young American stars who gained the attention of the online community following his rap videos. He is also known for the flashy lifestyle that he portrays on social media.

Profile summary

Name: Stunna Gambino

Stunna Gambino Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 22nd October 2001

22nd October 2001 Age: 20 years (as of 2022)

20 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: New York City, United States of America

New York City, United States of America Current residence: New York City, United States of America

New York City, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Height in centimetres: 168

168 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Single

Single Brother: 1

1 Profession: Rapper, songwriter

Rapper, songwriter Instagram: @stunna.gambino

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Stunna Gambino's biography

Where is Stunna G from? The rapper was born in New York City, United States of America and resides in the same city to date. His nationality is American, and he is of African-American descent.

The names of Stunna Gambino's parents are yet to be disclosed, but the rapper has revealed that he has a brother who pushed him to join the music industry. He developed an interest in rapping and music when he was young, and his family has supported his dreams to date.

What is Stunna Gambino's real name?

The rapper is known by his stage name and is yet to disclose his real name to his fans.

The young rapper in a yellow hoodie. Photo: @stunna.gambino

Source: Instagram

How old is Stunna Gambino?

Stunna Gambino's age is 20 years as of 2021. He was born on 22nd October 2001, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

The young rapper started his music career when he was a teenager. He started writing, recording and uploading his rap music on Soundcloud in 2017.

He released his debut EP titled Hood Files in 2018. The following year, he released the album titled Underrated. The album featured other artists, including Sleazus Bhrist, Jay Cino, David Lee, and Alpha.

Although he has released many songs, he gained much attention and fame in Canada and beyond after being featured on the EP titled Prada Everything (Clean Bonus) by Dre Prada. He featured in the seventh track in the album titled Skip.

The rapper also gained recognition and fame from his song, Still the Same, which featured Leeky Bandz. Rockstar from the Trenches is another song that performed well and earned him both money and a good reputation as an artist.

Who is Stunna Gambino signed to? The rapper and songwriter is signed under AP Mafia and 797515 Records DK. His music is inspired by other artists like Roddy Ricch and Lil Durk. Besides Soundcloud, the rapper's music is available on his YouTube channel, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Besides rapping, Gambino is passionate about giving back to his community. In November 2020, he organized and hosted a Thanksgiving event in his hometown. During the event, he distributed over 140 meals to the needy.

The rapper posing for a picture with a Mercedes-Benz. Photo: @stunna.gambino

Source: Instagram

Stunna Gambino's height

The songwriter and rapper is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Stunna Gambino is a young American rapper who has built his name and made a mark in the music industry over the last couple of years. His life inspires many young people to pursue their dreams and ambitions regardless of the circumstances.

READ ALSO: Ezekiel Bright "Brighto" Osemudiame's bio: What is the BBNaija contestant doing now?

Legit.ng recently published Ezekiel Bright "Brighto" Osemudiame's bio. Brighto became famous after joining the Big Brother Naija television show. He struck the eyes of numerous people because of his good looks and his social nature.

Brighto is a marine engineer by profession. Today, he is a social media personality and influencer who has worked with various brands as an ambassador.

Source: Legit.ng