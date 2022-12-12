Who is Michelle Grace? She is an American actress and film producer known for her roles in A Rumor of Angels and Baseball Wives. She is also popular as the ex-wife of the late American actor Ray Liotta and the mother of young actress and model Karsen Liotta.

Ray Liotta and his wife during Opening Night of Match on Broadway - After Party at Metronome in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: UGC

Actress Michelle Grace commenced her career in 1998 and boasts three acting credits. She is also a film producer and has four production credits. The entertainer has been married twice to famous personalities but is seemingly single after the last divorce.

Profile summary

Full name Michelle Messer Gender Female Date of birth 4 December 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-24-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Actress, film producer Net worth $2 million - $3 million

Michelle Grace’s biography

The film producer was born Michelle Messer in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She was raised and schooled in her hometown Chicago, and later moved and settled in Los Angeles, California, USA. Michelle is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

What is Michelle Grace’s age?

The entertainer is 54 years old as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 4 December every year and was born in 1968. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace attend the world premiere of "The Mask" on July 28, 1994 at the Academy Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

What is Michelle Grace’s profession?

The Chicago native is an actress and film producer. She ventured into the film industry in 1998 as an actress debuting in the movie The Rat Pack as Judy Campbell. She portrayed Lilian Neubauer in the 2000 drama film A Rumor of Angels and starred in the 2002 movie Baseball Wives as Sidney Coopman.

Michelle has also excelled as a film producer and boasts four production credits including Take the Lead (2006), Knights of the South Bronx (2005), Baseball Wives (2002), and Narc (2002).

The American entertainer is seemingly inactive in her profession as she has not featured in any movie or produced a film since 2006. She resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, and has chosen to live a private life away from the limelight.

How much is Michelle Grace worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $3 million. Earnings from her career as an actress and film producer form a significant part of her net worth.

How long were Michelle Grace and Ray Liotta married?

The actress' last marriage was to the late renowned American actor Raymond Allen Liotta. The couple met at a baseball game and tied the knot in February 1997. After seven years of marriage, they divorced in 2004.

They were blessed with a single daughter Karsen Liotta, born on 21 December 1998. Her daughter is a model and actress known for starring in Hubie Halloween as Barb and Shades of Blue as Anna Kate Wozniak.

Unfortunately, Michelle Grace’s ex-husband passed away on 26 May 2022 in the Dominican Republic while shooting the movie Dangerous Waters.

Ray Liotta and his wife during Opening Night of Match on Broadway - After Party at Metronome in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

The actress was previously married to former Major League Baseball player Mark Eugene Grace in 1988. However, their marriage only lasted until 1993 when they divorced. Currently, she is seemingly not in any relationship.

What is Michelle Grace’s height?

Ray Liotta’s ex-wife is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-24-38 inches (91-61-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Michelle Grace

Michelle Grace ventured into the entertainment industry as an actress and film producer. She has three acting credits and four film production credits. The mother of one is also recognised as the ex-wife of the late American actor Ray Lotta.

