Clara Wilsey's biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Clara Wilsey is an actress and model from the United States. She gained initial fame as a model, but her popularity rose when she ventured into acting. She is widely recognized for starring in Tall Girl.

Clara Wilsey started her career as a model. She has appeared in several commercials and magazines, such as GQ, and has worked with many well-known makeup artists for various photoshoots. She is currently represented by Untitled Management.

Full name Clara Wilsey Gender Female Date of birth 18 September 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Napa, California, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-64-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Clint Wilsey Mother Dona Rivera Relationship status Single Profession Actress, model

Clara Wilsey's biography

The American actress was born in Napa, California, United States. However, she grew up between California and Texas, United States. She is the daughter of Dana Rivera and Clint Wilsey. Her mother works in the real estate industry, while her father is an entrepreneur. The model was brought up by her stepfather, Jay Rivera.

Clara has several siblings, one being her younger half-brother Carlo Rivera. She currently resides in New York, United States.

How old is Clara Wilsey?

The New York-based model was born on 18 September 1997. She is 25 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

She is an actress and model. A talent agent discovered her at a trade show in Miami, Florida, United States. She has since worked with reputable fashion brands, including Revolve, Boohoo, and Pacsun.

In 2016, she appeared on the cover of GQ magazine, and in 2017, she was named one of GQ's best Instagram models. She has been represented by several talent agencies, such as One 1 NYC, One Management LA, APA, NO Ties, and Untitled Management. Moreover, she uploads her modelling shots on Instagram.

Aside from being a model, Clara is an upcoming actress. She first hit the screen in 2019 in the TV series Baller as Jessica. In 2020, she appeared in Charlie Puth's music video, Girlfriend.

The role she is probably well known for is Kimmy Stitcher from Tall Girl and its sequel, Tall Girl 2. She starred alongside actors such as Luke Eisner, Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Berelc, and Steve Zahn. Here is a list of Clara Wilsey's movies and TV shows, according to her IMDb profile.

Tall Girl 2 (2022) as Kimmy Stitcher

(2022) as Kimmy Stitcher Through April (2021) as Abigail

(2021) as Abigail Tall Girl (2019) as Kimmy Stitcher

(2019) as Kimmy Stitcher Ballers (2019) (TV series) as Jessica

Who is Clara Wilsey's boyfriend?

She is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. Previously, Clara was rumoured to be dating NFL player Lil Jordan Humphrey. However, Clara and Humphrey did not confirm their relationship.

How tall is Clara Wilsey?

The American model stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-25-36 inches or 91-64-91 centimetres.

Fast facts about Clara Wilsey

Who is Clara Wilsey? She is an American actress and model. When is Clara Wilsey's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 18 September. What is Clara Wilsey's age? The rising actress is 25 years old as of 2022. What is Clara Wilsey's height? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Where does Clara Wilsey live? The model resides in New York, United States. Who is Clara Wilsey's boyfriend? She is presumed to be single.

Clara Wilsey is a model and rising actress. She has appeared in multiple commercials and is represented by several agent agencies such as Untitled Management. She currently thrives as an actress with five credits.

