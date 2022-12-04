Maverick Baker’s biography: age, height, brother, girlfriend

Who is Maverick Baker? He is an American content creator, singer, and songwriter. He is known for collaborating with his younger brother to create lip-syncs, comedy, and dance videos on TikTok. The duo has also ventured into the music industry and has released songs such as Space Cowboy and Whatever It Takes.

Maverick Baker started his social media entertainment journey in 2012 and later ventured into the music industry in 2018. Together with his brother Cash, they have consistently created captivating content on TikTok and YouTube while running their separate accounts on Instagram. They have a significant audience on social media.

Full name Maverick Baker Gender Male Date of birth 13 December 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Tusla, Oklahoma, USA Current residence Henryetta, Oklahoma, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Tara Robinson Baker Father James Baker Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner J. Belle Kimbrell Profession Singer, songwriter, social media influencer Net worth $400 thousand Instagram @maverickbaker TikTok @maverickbaker

Maverick Baker’s biography

The pop singer was born in Tusla, Oklahoma, USA, to his parents, James and Tara Robinson Baker. He was raised alongside two siblings, Lani Lynn and Cash Baker. His sister Lani Lynn is a model, actress, and content creator, while his brother Cash is a singer and social media influencer.

Are Maverick and Cash Baker twins? Despite their close resemblance, the brothers are not twins, as they were born on different dates. Maverick is older than his brother Cash, born on 5 March 2003.

He is an American of white ethnicity and currently resides in Henryetta, Oklahoma, USA.

How old is Maverick Baker?

The Oklahoma native influencer is 22 years old as of 2022. He was born on 13 December 2000. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Maverick Baker do for a living?

Maverick is a singer and content creator. He sings alongside his brother Cash, and the duo has recorded significant success in the music industry, releasing several hit songs. They commenced their musical career journey in 2018 with their debut song, The Way You Move. Here is a list of some of their songs.

Whatever It Takes

Space Cowboy

Young & Broken

Queen

Good Thing

Deck the Halls

All My Life

Cash and Maverick are also content creators and run a joint YouTube channel and TikTok account. They post music videos, comedy, lip-sync, dance, and relatable content on the platforms where they have garnered a significant following.

Besides the shared social media pages, Maverick has his solo accounts on Instagram and TikTok. His Instagram page has more than 970 thousand followers, while his TikTok account has over 13 million followers.

What is Maverick Baker’s net worth?

The American entertainer has an alleged net worth of $400 thousand. Earnings from his successful music career and social media endeavours form a significant part of his net worth.

Does Maverick Baker have a girlfriend?

Cash Baker’s brother is currently dating J. Belle Kimbrell. It is unclear when the two started their relationship, but they have been together for quite some time. They are not shy about sharing their pictures on their respective social media pages.

Maverick Baker’s girlfriend is a model but occasionally creates social media content with her boyfriend.

Before his current relationship, he reportedly dated content creators Ceilee Kennedy and Jordan Scott.

How tall is Maverick Baker?

The singer’s height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. His weight is approximately 150 pounds or 68 kilograms.

Fast facts about Maverick Baker

What is Maverick Baker’s age? He is 22 years old as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 13 December annually and was born in 2000. Who is Maverick Baker’s sister? His sister is Lani Lynn Baker, a social media personality, model, and actress. Where is Maverick Baker from? He hails from Tusla, Oklahoma, USA. What is Maverick Baker’s profession? He is a singer, songwriter, and social media influencer. How much is Maverick Baker worth? His net worth is alleged to be $400 thousand. Who is Maverick Baker dating? He is in a relationship with model J. Belle Kimbrell. What is Maverick Baker’s height? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Maverick Baker is an established social media influencer and singer. He has thrived in the content creation and music industries alongside his younger brother Cash. The entertainer is in a relationship with J. Belle Kimbrell.

