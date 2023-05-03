Does Nathan Fielder have a wife? His relationship history

Nathan Fielder is a well-known Canadian comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, and entrepreneur best known for his reality show Nathan for You. He was also recently named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023. With all of his accomplishments, fans may be wondering about his love life. Does Nathan Fielder have a wife?

Nathan Fielder is a Canadian actor with several projects under his belt, including starring and directing the HBO docu-comedy The Rehearsal and executive directing How To with John Wilson. Like most celebrities, Fielder is private but has occasionally talked about his relationships. Learn more about his relationship history.

Does Nathan Fielder have a wife?

The Canadian actor was once married to Sarah Ziolkowska, a children's librarian. They first met at a comedy show in Canada and got married in 2011. This happened when Nathan for You was still in its infancy.

Fielder having a wife was quite a shocker, especially to his viewers, considering his on-screen persona gave off a bachelor image. For instance, in the first episode, he tells the delivery person, "Nice guys finish last."

In another episode, he calls himself "immature and underdeveloped", since girls rejected him when he was growing up, making him nervous around women.

When talking with The A.V. Club, Fielder said he wasn't planning on focusing on his life outside the show. That made sense why there was no clue about his marriage throughout the series. However, he revealed that he had some parts of himself in the show's persona but exaggerated some for comedy's sake.

Nathan Fielder and Sarah Ziolkowska separated in 2014. He was becoming a big name in the industry which got him too involved to realize he was hurting his relationship.

The two finalised their divorce in April 2015 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California. Nathan Fielder never opened up about the divorce until his interview with the A.V. Club about a year later.

During the interview, the comedian called it a heavy emotional thing, an experience that hurt him the most. He even compared the divorce with cancer, only that it was much worse.

Was Maci Nathan Fielder's girlfriend?

In season four of Nathan for You, the actor was rumoured to have a romantic relationship with Maci, his on-screen girlfriend, who was an escort. They went on several dates, and in some scenes, the comedian's voiceover updated the viewers about the relationship and his feelings. Season four marked the show's end, and little is known about what happened after.

Is Nathan Fielder dating anyone?

The actor has been keeping his personal life off the public eye. However, he has left some clues showing he is in a relationship. In 2018, he was spotted holding hands with an unknown lady walking down Los Angeles streets.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, he admitted to dating someone, without revealing their name. Similarly, when talking to Vulture in 2022, Nathan said he and his partner lived together. He didn't go into more detail, so the identity of the mystery woman remains unknown.

FAQs

Who is Nathan Fielder? He is a comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, and entrepreneur from Canada. How old is Nathan Fielder? As of 2023, he is 39 years old. The Canadian actor was born on May 12, 1983. Is Nathan Fielder married? The comedian is not married at the moment. Who was Nathan Fielder's wife? The Canadian comedian's wife was Sarah Ziolkowska, a children's librarian. Where is Nathan Fielder's ex-wife now? According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a Librarian and Reading Specialist at Park Century School in Culver City, California. However, the information might be outdated. Does Nathan Fielder have kids? No, he does not seem to have any children.

Does Nathan Fielder have a wife? Since divorcing his ex-wife Sarah, the comedian has not been married again. He has remained very private about his personal life.

