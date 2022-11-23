Meet Matt and Abby, TikTok stars who took the internet by storm

Matt and Abby are a couple that has gained significant popularity in the entertainment industry. They are famously known for sharing pranks, challenges, vlogs, story times, travel and reaction videos on TikTok. Fans are interested in learning more about them as a young celebrity couple.

Matt and Abby are high school sweethearts who first met in eighth grade during the summer theatre program at Muny, St. Louis, United States. The two later joined Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo, United States. They tied the knot on 6 July 2019, during their sophomore year at the university. They welcomed their son, Griffin Howard, on 3 July 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Abby Elizabeth Howard Matthew James Howard Gender Female Male Date of birth 1 December 1998 18 June 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Gemini Place of birth Quincy, Illinois, United States Ballwin, Mo, United States Current residence Arizona, United States Arizona, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'3" 5'7" Height in centimetres 160 170 Weight in inches 123 159 Weight in kilograms 56 72 Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Blue Brown Marital status Married Married Spouse Matt Abby University Missouri State University Missouri State University Profession TikTok star, social media influencer TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million $100,000-$1 million YouTube Matt & Abby Matt & Abby TikTok @matt_and_abby @matt_and_abby Instagram @abbyelizabethoward @_matt_howard_

How old are Abby and Matt?

Abby Elizabeth Howard was born on 1 December 1998 in Quincy, Illinois, United States. She is 24 years old as of 2022, and her birth sign is Sagittarius.

Matt Howard was born in 1998 in Ballwin, Mo, United States. He, too, is 24 years old as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 18 June annually. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why are Matt and Abby famous?

Matt and Abby Howard are widely known as TikTok stars. Initially, they had different goals in terms of careers. Elizabeth wanted to be a teacher, while her husband had plans to work in the financial industry. The TikTok stars eventually found their way into the digital content creation world.

They have an interesting story on how their social media journey started. They bought a video camera to film their wedding. After the wedding, they created a YouTube channel, Matt & Abby and began using the camera to film videos.

The channel was launched on 28 July 2019. The channel mainly contains challenges, vlogs, pranks, Q&As and travel videos.

The duo began their TikTok journey on 4 April 2020, when they both lost their jobs due to Covid-19. They started doing viral TikTok dances, which made them famous. Currently, they have accumulated 4.8 million followers and over 359 million likes. The duo also posts lifestyle-related videos, challenges, comedy clips, vlogs and lip-syncs.

Besides TikTok and YouTube, the TikTokers have separate Instagram accounts. Matt's wife has 985 thousand followers, while Matt has 468 thousand followers at the time of this writing. The content creators are both signed by the A3 Artists Agency.

What is Matt and Abby's net worth?

The TikTok stars' alleged net worth is $2.88 million. Abby has an alleged networth of $1.5 million, while her husband is alleged to have a net worth of between $100k-$1 million. However, this information is not verified. They primarily make their income from social media endeavours and brand deals with companies such as Amazon, CeraVe, and Garnier.

Fast facts about Matt and Abby

What is Matt and Abby's baby called? The American TikTokers have a son named Griffin Howard, born on 3 July 2022. Are Matt and Abby Mormon? No, they follow Christianity. Where do Matt and Abby live? The couple relocated from Hawaii and currently resides in Arizona, United States. What is Matt and Abby's religion? They are Christians. How old are Matt and Abby? They are 24 years old as of 2022. When are Matt and Abby's birthdays? Abby celebrates her birthday on 1 December, while her husband Matt marks his birthday on 18 June. What is Matt and Abby's net worth? Their alleged net worth is $2.88 million. When did Matt and Abby get married? They tied the knot on 6 July 2019.

Matt and Abby enjoy thriving careers as content creators and social media influencers. They share entertaining content on different platforms and have won the hearts of many netizens.

