Jillian Fink's biography: what is known about Patrick Dempsey’s wife?

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey has been married to his wife, Jillian Fink, for over two decades. Is their relationship really picture-perfect, and what is there to know about Patrick Dempsey's wife?

Many fans of Grey's Anatomy wonder - is Patrick Dempsey married? And if so, who is Patrick Dempsey married to? Jillian Dempsey is the woman who has been married to Patrick for many years now.

Profile summary

Birth name: Jillian Fink

Jillian Fink Birthday: February 4, 1966

February 4, 1966 Age: 55 years old (as of 2021)

55 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Height in feet and inches: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Height in centimetres: 168 cm

168 cm Nationality: American

American Occupation: Celebrity makeup artist

Celebrity makeup artist Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Patrick Dempsey (married in 1999)

Patrick Dempsey (married in 1999) Daughter: Tallula Fyfe (born in 2002)

Tallula Fyfe (born in 2002) Sons: Sullivan Patrick and Darby Galen (born in 2007)

Jillian Fink's biography

Fink was born on February 4, 1966, in the United States. Today, as of 2021, she is 55 years old.

Apart from being known as a famous actor's wife, she is also a respected entrepreneur.

What does Jillian Fink do?

She is a celebrity hair stylist and makeup artist who has designed iconic looks for various Hollywood stars, such as Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts.

Some of the other superstars that she has worked with are Leslie Mann, Kirsten Dunst, and Kristen Stewart. She also cooperated with Jennifer Lawrence on her makeup for the 2016 cover of Yodonna magazine.

Fink's career started in 1992, when she gained her first on-screen makeup credit for the movie Something to Live for: The Alison Gertz Story.

Since then, she has appeared at multiple events, such as the 2008 Academy Awards, and worked with various celebrities.

Love story

Patrick and Jillian first met at her Los Angeles hair salon Delux in 1994, when he made a haircut appointment there. At first, the stylist could not believe that the famous actor booked a haircut in her salon, yet she was satisfied because she found him cute.

The actor continued coming to Fink's salon and established a friendship with her. They did not start dating until he sorted out the divorce with his first wife, Rocky Parker.

The two officially became a couple in 1997 and enjoyed their whirlwind romance - after only three months of being together, Jillian moved in with her boyfriend.

Their wedding ceremony took place in 1999. The couple exchanged their vows at a Maine farmhouse, which was owned by Patrick's relatives. It was also reported that the groom cried when he saw his bride walk down the aisle.

Patrick Dempsey's family

Patrick and Jillian's daughter Tallula Fyfe was born in February 2002. Today, Tallula is 19 years old - she attends college and likes cooking in her free time.

Her two younger brothers, the twin boys Sullivan Patrick and Darby Galen, came along in February 2007. The happy father mentioned that their personalities are completely different - Sullivan is grumpy, while Darby is very peaceful and quiet. They also love racing together with their dad.

Patrick Dempsey and his family often appear together at various events.

Splitting up and getting back together

The marriage between Patrick and Jillian was not always as happy as it seems.

In 2015, Fink filed for divorce from her husband, citing irreconcilable differences. She was also seeking joint custody of their three kids. The couple even announced the ending of their marriage on social media, adding that they still have respect for one another.

However, the next year, the couple called off their divorce and were spotted together again. Patrick confirmed that they had gotten back together, saying that they were not prepared to let go of their marriage, as they both felt there was not enough work put into saving it. He and Jillian proceeded to work out their differences with a couples' counsellor.

The actor also said that a potential divorce was scary, and that it was destabilizing to break up a family and end a large section of your life. Therefore, he and his long-term partner decided to work on their issues and improve their family life, as well as be better role models for their children.

Jillian Fink and Patrick Dempsey have been through a lot together. Today, they are one of Hollywood's longest-lasting couples.

