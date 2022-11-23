Does Taylor Kitsch have a wife? A look at the actor’s dating history

Who is Taylor Kitsch's wife? This is among the most asked questions about him on the internet. Well, you will be shocked to learn that the famous actor has never been married. However, it is no secret that he has been romantically linked to different celebrities.

Taylor Kitsch attends Prime Video's "The Terminal List" Red Carpet Premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Actor Taylor Kitsch was born on 8 April 1981 to his parents, Susan and Drew, in British Columbia, Canada. Taylor is best known for portraying the role of Tim Riggins in the television series Friday Night Lights (2006). He is also known for featuring in other movies and TV series like X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Battleship. Apart from acting, he is also a model. He was signed to IMG models in 2002.

Taylor Kitsch's dating history

Since Kitsch made his acting debut in 2006, he has worked hard to keep his romantic life private. However, fans have always been curious to know more about his love life. As of 2022, he has never married, but he has been in a few known romantic relationships. Below are some of Taylor Kitsch's girlfriends and his alleged relationships.

Taylor Kitsch and Rachel McAdams

Rachel is the latest rumoured girlfriend among Taylor Kitsch's ex-girlfriends. She is a Canadian actress who made her onscreen debut in 2001 in the TV series The Famous Jett Jackson.

Rachel co-starred alongside Kitsch in the second season of the TV show True Detective, which premiered in mid-2015. The two developed a close friendship, causing fans to speculate that they were dating. They were spotted together dining at Osteria Mozza in West Hollywood, California, United States.

Taylor Kitsch and Rachel McAdams. Photo: @yourdailykitsch, @rachelmcadams1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Rachel and Kitsch were dismissive of the claims even though they didn't expressively refute the reports. While speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier, the Canadian actress said that it is weird dealing with stories about her dating life. She also stated that just because two people take photos together doesn't mean they are in a relationship. She neither denied nor confirmed the rumours.

They were alleged to have dated from 2015 to 2016. After splitting in 2016, McAdams started dating Jamie Linden that same year.

Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Welch

Actor Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Welch attend the 6th Annual African Children's Choir Changemakers Gala at City Winery in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

The Canadian model was rumoured to have dated Jennifer between 2014 and 2015. They were spotted several times together in public. For instance, they attended the 6th Annual African Children's Choir Changemakers Gala held at City Winery in New York City in November 2014. However, the two never confirmed the rumours. Jennifer is a fitness instructor.

Taylor Kitsch and Minka Kelly

In March 2007, there were rumours that the actor was dating the American actress Minka Kelly. The two starred in the sports drama television series Friday Night Lights. They played Lyla Garrity and Tim Riggins.

Actors Taylor Kitsch and Minka Kelly (R) attend the NBC Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini

Fans believed they were romantically involved in real life just as on the show. In a radio interview with Andy Cohen in 2018, Taylor confirmed that he actually dated Minka. They broke up during the summer of 2007.

Minka Kelly is a model and an actress. She is also known as the daughter of the former Aerosmith guitarist Ricky Dufay and Maureen Kelly.

Taylor Kitsch and Jessica White

Taylor and Jessica. Photo: @yourdailykitsch, @iamjypsywhite on Instagram (modified by author)

Kitsch and Jessica were rumoured to have dated between January 2006 to February 2007. It was after both of them were featured in a steamy calendar shoot. However, it remained speculation since none of them ever confirmed their relationship.

Jessica is a fashion model, actress, and TV personality. She is known to have worked with notable model brands such as Victoria's Secret. She is known for appearing in the TV series The Young and The Restless and America's Next Top Model.

Taylor Kitsch and Laura Csortan

Taylor and Laura. Photo: @yourdailykitsch, @lauracsortan on Instagram (modified by author)

Laura Csortan is an Australian model, actress and TV producer. In 1997, she became Miss Australia. They were rumoured to have dated in 2008 after being spotted together in Australia. The two were filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, the two never confirmed the relationship rumours.

Is Taylor Kitsch gay?

There were speculations that Taylor was gay. It was after he landed the role of Bruce Niles in the TV movie The Normal Heart, where he starred as a gay man facing death from HIV infection. However, the Canadian actor is not gay in real life.

FAQs

Who is Taylor Kitsch? He is a famous actor and model from Canada. Is Taylor Kitsch in a relationship? The actor is presumed to be single, or he might be hiding his relationship from the public. Who is Taylor Kitsch's wife? The actor has never been married. Did Taylor Kitsch and Rachel McAdams date? The two were rumoured to have had an affair between 2015 and 2016. However, they never officially confirmed that they were in a relationship. How many people has Taylor Kitsch dated in the past? He has been rumoured to have dated several women. However, he only publicly confirmed to have dated Minka Kelly. Who did Taylor Kitsch date? He has been in at least five known relationships. He has reportedly dated Rachel McAdams, Jennifer Welch, Laura Csortan, Minka Kelly, and Jessica White.

Taylor Kitsch's wife remains a mystery. The Friday Night Lights star keeps his love under wraps, and although he is rumoured to have dated several women, he only publicly confirmed the relationship with actress Minka Kelly.

