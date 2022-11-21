Daniel LaBelle’s biography: age, height, wife, religion, net worth

Daniel LaBelle is a social media influencer, comedian, and photographer from the United States of America. He gained public attention for sharing comedy and stunt videos on social media platforms acquiring a massive fan following.

Photo: @daniellabelle1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David LaBelle describes himself as a physical comedian because most of his content involves physical activities. He thrives in social media entertainment and promotes various reputable brands such as Amazon and Old Spice.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel LaBelle Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 1987 Age 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA Current residence Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kris Weese LaBelle Father Doug LaBelle Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Bailey LaBelle Children 1 College John Brown University Profession Comedian, social media influencer, photographer Net worth $8 million Instagram @daniellabelle1 TikTok @daniel.labelle Facebook @daniellabellecomedy YouTube Daniel LaBelle

Daniel LaBelle’s biography

The social media influencer was born to his parents, Kris Kwesse and Doug Labelle, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA. He grew up alongside his two siblings, Luke and Tyler. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

As for his education, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Digital Media from John Brown University in 2010.

Where does Daniel LaBelle live? He resides in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, with his family and pursues his career there.

What is Daniel LaBelle’s age?

The Wisconsin-based entertainer is 35 years old as of 2022. He was born on 22 August 1987. His zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Daniele LaBelle’s profession?

He is a professional comedian, social media influencer, and photographer. He commands a massive following across social media platforms, captivating his followers with comedy and stunt videos. Most of his content is nonverbal, and he prefers doing physical activity and exercise-based content.

His Instagram page boasts over 3 million followers, while his TikTok account has more than 28 million followers. The content creator has a self-titled YouTube account with more than 17 million subscribers, created in March 2009. Some of his previous partners include Amazon, Amoco, Old Spice, and Dollar Shave Club.

Besides his social media career, he is also into photography, focusing on wedding and portrait photography. As a photographer, he has worked with organizations such as Great Lakes Church and Cabin Zion.

What is Daniel LaBelle’s net worth?

The content creator has an alleged net worth of $8 million. However, the information source is unverified and thus unreliable. He derives his income from his social media endeavours, especially brand endorsements.

Is Daniel LaBelle married?

He is married to Bailey LaBelle. The couple tied the knot on 21 October 2016. Daniel LaBelle’s wife is a development specialist. She sometimes creates content with her husband and, as a result, has gained a substantial following on Instagram and TikTok.

Does Daniel LaBelle have children? He has a son with his wife, Bailey. The duo welcomed their first child James David on 28 December 2021.

What is Daniel LaBelle’s height and weight?

The Wisconsin-based entertainer stands at 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Daniel LaBelle

Who is Daniel LaBelle? He is a social media entertainer known for his comedy and stunt content on TikTok and YouTube. What is Daniel LaBelle's religion? He is a Christian faithful. Where does David LaBelle live? He resides in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA. How many brothers does Daniel LaBelle have? He has two brothers, Luke and Tyler. How much money does Daniel LaBelle make? The social media influencer makes approximately $2 million annually. Who is David LaBelle’s wife? His wife is Bailey LaBelle, a development specialist and rising social media personality. How many kids does David LaBelle have? He has a son called James David LaBelle, born on 28 December 2021. How tall is David LaBelle? His height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Daniel LaBelle is an accomplished social media entertainer with a massive audience across various social media platforms. He is also a married man and a father of one child.

READ ALSO: Inty Miller’s biography: what is known about Master P’s daughter?

Legit.ng recently published Inty Miller’s biography. Like her father, she has ventured into the music industry as a singer and rapper. She is best recognised for hits such as That Real Love and You Know I See You. She is also a rising social media personality.

Inty Miller was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, and grew up alongside nine siblings. She gained initial fame as Master P’s daughter but is currently recognised for her entertainment career. Learn more details about her family, career, and net worth in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng