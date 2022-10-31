Roxy Sternberg’s biography: age, husband, movies and TV shows

Roxy Sternberg is a British-Ugandan actress best known for portraying Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in the television series FBI: Most Wanted. She has also appeared in other TV shows such as Famalam, Mars, and Emerald City.

In New York City, Roxy attends Metrograph's "The Silent Twins" screening on September 13, 2022. Photo: Hippolyte Petit

Source: Getty Images

Roxy Sternberg made her professional acting debut as Olu in the film Meeting Place in 2012. Since then, she has demonstrated exceptional talent by portraying various characters in various films and television series.

Profile summary

Full name Roxy Sternberg Gender Female Date of birth 20 April 1989 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality British-Ugandan Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 32-26-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Ben Sternberg Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Flax University Royal Holloway University Profession Actress Net worth $18 million Facebook @Roxy Sternberg Twitter @RoxySternberg

Roxy Sternberg's biography

The British actress was born and raised in London, United Kingdom, on 20 April 1989. She was raised along with her elder sister. Roxy Sternberg's age is 33 years as of 2022.

Who are Roxy Sternberg's parents?

Her father is Ben Sternberg; he is half Russian- half Polish, while Roxy Sternberg's mother, whose name is unknown, is of Ugandan origin. The actress has posted photos with her mother several times both on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Educational background

Roxy as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in FBI: Most Wanted. Photo: Mark Schäfer

Source: Getty Images

After the actress finished high school, she joined Royal Holloway University, where she graduated with a degree in theatre and theatrical studies.

Career highlights

She landed her first role in the play It's Lot shortly after graduating from Royal Holloway University in London. Not long after that success, she was approached for film roles. In 2012, she had her first major role as Olu in the film Meeting Place. The same year, she was cast as Cassandra in the TV series Pini.

She rose to prominence in 2020 after being cast as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in the TV series FBI: Most Wanted. At the time of writing, she has appeared in 57 episodes of the show.

Roxy Sternberg's movies and TV shows

Below is a table of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile:

Year Films and TV shows Role 2020-2022 FBI: Most Wanted Special Agent Sheryll Barnes 2018-2020 Famalam Various 2019-2020 FBI Special Agent Sheryll Barnes 2019 Absentia Erica Lyle 2019 The Athena Tamara Yorke 2018 Mars Jen Carson 2017 Zapped Helena 2017 Into the Badlands Ravel 2017 Emerald City Elizabeth 2016 Siblings Amy 2015 Chewing Gum Meisha 2014 Mount Pleasant Caroline 2013-2014 Mount Pleasant Caroline 2014 Badults Girl in Flat 17 / Giff 2013-2014 The Seventeenth Kind Kate 2013 Law & Order: UK Alice Edwards 2013 The Tunnel English Journalist 2 2013 It's a Lot Chrissy 2012 PhoneShop Monique 2012 Pini Cassandra 2012 Meeting Place Olu

What is Roxy Sternberg's net worth?

According to Net Worth Post, her alleged net worth is $18 million. This information is not, however, from a reliable source. Her primary source of wealth is her acting career.

Who is Roxy Sternberg's husband?

Roxy as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes. Photo: Mark Schäfer

Source: Getty Images

The actress is not officially married yet. However, she has been in a relationship with his long-time boyfriend. Roxy Sternberg's partner is Flax, they have been together since 2016. The couple shares one child, who was born on April 2022.

How tall is Roxy Sternberg?

Roxy Sternberg's height is 5 feet 7 inches (171 centimetres), and she weighs 114 pounds (52 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-26-32 inches (81-66-81 centimetres).

FAQ's

Where is Roxy Sternberg from? The British actress was born and raised in London, England. Is Roxy Sternberg married? She is not officially married but is currently dating her long-time boyfriend, Flax. The couple has a child. How old is Roxy Sternberg? As of 2022, she is 33 years. She was born on 20 April 1989. When is Roxy Sternberg's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 20 April every year. What is Roxy Sternberg's zodiac sign? Her birth sign is Taurus. Is FBI: Most Wanted actress Roxy Sternberg pregnant? No. She gave birth to her child on April 2022. What is Roxy Sternberg's Instagram account? Unfortunately, the actress does not have an Instagram account. She is, however, active on Facebook and Twitter, with over 6,000 followers on both accounts combined.

Roxy Sternberg is a talented actress whose role as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes has caught the attention of fans of the series. She is currently residing in Brooklyn, New York, USA. The actress is a new mother in town.

