Roxy Sternberg’s biography: age, husband, movies and TV shows
Roxy Sternberg is a British-Ugandan actress best known for portraying Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in the television series FBI: Most Wanted. She has also appeared in other TV shows such as Famalam, Mars, and Emerald City.
Roxy Sternberg made her professional acting debut as Olu in the film Meeting Place in 2012. Since then, she has demonstrated exceptional talent by portraying various characters in various films and television series.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Roxy Sternberg
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|20 April 1989
|Age
|33 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|London, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|Brooklyn, New York, United States
|Nationality
|British-Ugandan
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Jewish
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|171
|Weight in pounds
|114
|Weight in kilograms
|52
|Body measurements in inches
|32-26-32
|Body measurements in centimetres
|81-66-81
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Ben Sternberg
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Partner
|Flax
|University
|Royal Holloway University
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$18 million
|@Roxy Sternberg
|@RoxySternberg
Roxy Sternberg's biography
The British actress was born and raised in London, United Kingdom, on 20 April 1989. She was raised along with her elder sister. Roxy Sternberg's age is 33 years as of 2022.
Who are Roxy Sternberg's parents?
Her father is Ben Sternberg; he is half Russian- half Polish, while Roxy Sternberg's mother, whose name is unknown, is of Ugandan origin. The actress has posted photos with her mother several times both on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Educational background
After the actress finished high school, she joined Royal Holloway University, where she graduated with a degree in theatre and theatrical studies.
Career highlights
She landed her first role in the play It's Lot shortly after graduating from Royal Holloway University in London. Not long after that success, she was approached for film roles. In 2012, she had her first major role as Olu in the film Meeting Place. The same year, she was cast as Cassandra in the TV series Pini.
She rose to prominence in 2020 after being cast as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in the TV series FBI: Most Wanted. At the time of writing, she has appeared in 57 episodes of the show.
Roxy Sternberg's movies and TV shows
Below is a table of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile:
|Year
|Films and TV shows
|Role
|2020-2022
|FBI: Most Wanted
|Special Agent Sheryll Barnes
|2018-2020
|Famalam
|Various
|2019-2020
|FBI
|Special Agent Sheryll Barnes
|2019
|Absentia
|Erica Lyle
|2019
|The Athena
|Tamara Yorke
|2018
|Mars
|Jen Carson
|2017
|Zapped
|Helena
|2017
|Into the Badlands
|Ravel
|2017
|Emerald City
|Elizabeth
|2016
|Siblings
|Amy
|2015
|Chewing Gum
|Meisha
|2014
|Mount Pleasant
|Caroline
|2013-2014
|Mount Pleasant
|Caroline
|2014
|Badults
|Girl in Flat 17 / Giff
|2013-2014
|The Seventeenth Kind
|Kate
|2013
|Law & Order: UK
|Alice Edwards
|2013
|The Tunnel
|English Journalist 2
|2013
|It's a Lot
|Chrissy
|2012
|PhoneShop
|Monique
|2012
|Pini
|Cassandra
|2012
|Meeting Place
|Olu
What is Roxy Sternberg's net worth?
According to Net Worth Post, her alleged net worth is $18 million. This information is not, however, from a reliable source. Her primary source of wealth is her acting career.
Who is Roxy Sternberg's husband?
The actress is not officially married yet. However, she has been in a relationship with his long-time boyfriend. Roxy Sternberg's partner is Flax, they have been together since 2016. The couple shares one child, who was born on April 2022.
How tall is Roxy Sternberg?
Roxy Sternberg's height is 5 feet 7 inches (171 centimetres), and she weighs 114 pounds (52 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-26-32 inches (81-66-81 centimetres).
FAQ's
- Where is Roxy Sternberg from? The British actress was born and raised in London, England.
- Is Roxy Sternberg married? She is not officially married but is currently dating her long-time boyfriend, Flax. The couple has a child.
- How old is Roxy Sternberg? As of 2022, she is 33 years. She was born on 20 April 1989.
- When is Roxy Sternberg's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 20 April every year.
- What is Roxy Sternberg's zodiac sign? Her birth sign is Taurus.
- Is FBI: Most Wanted actress Roxy Sternberg pregnant? No. She gave birth to her child on April 2022.
- What is Roxy Sternberg's Instagram account? Unfortunately, the actress does not have an Instagram account. She is, however, active on Facebook and Twitter, with over 6,000 followers on both accounts combined.
Roxy Sternberg is a talented actress whose role as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes has caught the attention of fans of the series. She is currently residing in Brooklyn, New York, USA. The actress is a new mother in town.
