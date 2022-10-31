Global site navigation

Roxy Sternberg’s biography: age, husband, movies and TV shows
by  Mercy Mbuthia

Roxy Sternberg is a British-Ugandan actress best known for portraying Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in the television series FBI: Most Wanted. She has also appeared in other TV shows such as Famalam, Mars, and Emerald City.

Roxy Sternberg
In New York City, Roxy attends Metrograph's "The Silent Twins" screening on September 13, 2022. Photo: Hippolyte Petit
Source: Getty Images

Roxy Sternberg made her professional acting debut as Olu in the film Meeting Place in 2012. Since then, she has demonstrated exceptional talent by portraying various characters in various films and television series.

Profile summary

Full nameRoxy Sternberg
GenderFemale
Date of birth20 April 1989
Age33 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthLondon, United Kingdom
Current residenceBrooklyn, New York, United States
NationalityBritish-Ugandan
EthnicityMixed
ReligionJewish
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres171
Weight in pounds114
Weight in kilograms52
Body measurements in inches32-26-32
Body measurements in centimetres81-66-81
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherBen Sternberg
Siblings1
Relationship statusDating
PartnerFlax
UniversityRoyal Holloway University
ProfessionActress
Net worth$18 million
Facebook@Roxy Sternberg
Twitter@RoxySternberg

Roxy Sternberg's biography

The British actress was born and raised in London, United Kingdom, on 20 April 1989. She was raised along with her elder sister. Roxy Sternberg's age is 33 years as of 2022.

Who are Roxy Sternberg's parents?

Her father is Ben Sternberg; he is half Russian- half Polish, while Roxy Sternberg's mother, whose name is unknown, is of Ugandan origin. The actress has posted photos with her mother several times both on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Educational background

Roxy Sternberg's parents
Roxy as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in FBI: Most Wanted. Photo: Mark Schäfer
Source: Getty Images

After the actress finished high school, she joined Royal Holloway University, where she graduated with a degree in theatre and theatrical studies.

Career highlights

She landed her first role in the play It's Lot shortly after graduating from Royal Holloway University in London. Not long after that success, she was approached for film roles. In 2012, she had her first major role as Olu in the film Meeting Place. The same year, she was cast as Cassandra in the TV series Pini.

She rose to prominence in 2020 after being cast as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes in the TV series FBI: Most Wanted. At the time of writing, she has appeared in 57 episodes of the show.

Roxy Sternberg's movies and TV shows

Below is a table of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile:

YearFilms and TV showsRole
2020-2022FBI: Most WantedSpecial Agent Sheryll Barnes
2018-2020FamalamVarious
2019-2020FBISpecial Agent Sheryll Barnes
2019AbsentiaErica Lyle
2019The AthenaTamara Yorke
2018MarsJen Carson
2017ZappedHelena
2017Into the BadlandsRavel
2017Emerald CityElizabeth
2016SiblingsAmy
2015Chewing GumMeisha
2014Mount PleasantCaroline
2013-2014Mount PleasantCaroline
2014BadultsGirl in Flat 17 / Giff
2013-2014The Seventeenth KindKate
2013Law & Order: UKAlice Edwards
2013The TunnelEnglish Journalist 2
2013It's a LotChrissy
2012PhoneShopMonique
2012PiniCassandra
2012Meeting PlaceOlu

What is Roxy Sternberg's net worth?

According to Net Worth Post, her alleged net worth is $18 million. This information is not, however, from a reliable source. Her primary source of wealth is her acting career.

Who is Roxy Sternberg's husband?

Is Roxy Sternberg married?
Roxy as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes. Photo: Mark Schäfer
Source: Getty Images

The actress is not officially married yet. However, she has been in a relationship with his long-time boyfriend. Roxy Sternberg's partner is Flax, they have been together since 2016. The couple shares one child, who was born on April 2022.

How tall is Roxy Sternberg?

Roxy Sternberg's height is 5 feet 7 inches (171 centimetres), and she weighs 114 pounds (52 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-26-32 inches (81-66-81 centimetres).

FAQ's

  1. Where is Roxy Sternberg from? The British actress was born and raised in London, England.
  2. Is Roxy Sternberg married? She is not officially married but is currently dating her long-time boyfriend, Flax. The couple has a child.
  3. How old is Roxy Sternberg? As of 2022, she is 33 years. She was born on 20 April 1989.
  4. When is Roxy Sternberg's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 20 April every year.
  5. What is Roxy Sternberg's zodiac sign? Her birth sign is Taurus.
  6. Is FBI: Most Wanted actress Roxy Sternberg pregnant? No. She gave birth to her child on April 2022.
  7. What is Roxy Sternberg's Instagram account? Unfortunately, the actress does not have an Instagram account. She is, however, active on Facebook and Twitter, with over 6,000 followers on both accounts combined.

Roxy Sternberg is a talented actress whose role as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes has caught the attention of fans of the series. She is currently residing in Brooklyn, New York, USA. The actress is a new mother in town.

Source: Legit.ng

