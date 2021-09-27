Dan Estabrook's biography: what is known about Megan Boone's partner?

Dan Estabrook is a renowned photographer, artist, and production designer. His artistry entails painting, sculpting, and drawing. He is best known as the husband of the famous actress Megan Boone.

Estabrook is recognized globally for his unique 19th-century photographic techniques. He has been involved in several exhibitions, including The Camera Obscured IV: Mixed Photography, The Exquisite Corpse, and The Antiquarian Avant-Garde.

Dan Estabrook's biography

The artist was born in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Dan Estabrook's birthday is February 13, 1969.

As of 2021, Dan Estabrook's age is 52. His mother's name is Leigh. He has three siblings, one being a younger sister named Helen.

The artist loved art since he was a young boy. He also got to view many skateboarding and punk-rock magazines, to which he attributes his love for photography.

Education

Driven by his passion, Dan studied photography as a teenager. For his undergraduate degree, he undertook Alternative Photographic Processes at Harvard University, and he graduated in 1990.

Estabrook also studied art at the Museum of Fine Arts. He obtained his Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of Illinois in 1993.

Dan Estabrook's career

The first photography exhibition that the artist participated in was called Minimal, held at Gallery X in Louisiana in 1994. He had his first solo exhibition at I-Space Gallery in Illinois in the same year. He was also involved in the exhibit titled A New Direction in 1995.

The artist has travelled to different parts of the world for various art and photography exhibitions. He was in the Dysfunctional Exhibition at Blue Note Gallery in London in 1995. He organized The Exquisite Corpse exhibition and First Photographs exhibition in 2000. He also hosted the Re-Thought, Re-Seen: 21st-Century Photographs using 19th-Century Processes in 2002.

Some of his other popular exhibitions include The Antiquarian Avant-Garde, Pathetica and Other Stories (Atlanta), From Penland (Ralegh), The Camera Obscured IV: Mixed Photography (Chicago), Wetlab: The New Nexus Between Art and Science (Connecticut), Time Zero: Artists and Polaroids (San Fransisco), Glorious Gardens (New York City), and Dan Estabrook: Wunderkammer, among many others.

Megan Boone's husband has taught in multiple places such as Illinois, Florida, Boston, and Brooklyn, where he is currently based. He was the production designer on the directorial venture First Love, Last Rites in 1997. He was also part of the art department on Juliet, Naked, a musical drama released in 2018.

A documentary about Estabrook and his work was created in 2009. He has also been awarded for his work several times, one award being the Artist's Fellowship from the National Endowment of the Arts (1994).

Currently, the Catherine Edelman Gallery (Chicago)serves as Dan's official representative. He is part of the Freestyle Advisory Board of Photographic Professionals.

One can find most of the artist's work at the Catherine Edelman Gallery (Chicago), Jackson Fine Art Gallery (Atlanta), and the Daniel Cooney Fine Art Gallery (New York). Estabrook's work predominantly explores the poetic and symbolic interpretations of love, life, and loss.

Megan Boone and Dan Estabrook's relationship

The pair has been together since November 2015. They had their daughter, Caroline Boone Estabrook, on April 15, 2016.

The couple is thought to have walked down the aisle in a private event shortly after their daughter was born. Dan Estabrook's wife is a famous actress, best known for her role as Elizabeth Keen in The Blacklist.

Dan Estabrook's height

The photographer stands tall at 1.7 meters (5 feet 7 inches). He weighs about 72kg (159 lb.).

Dan Estabrook's net worth

The artist has an estimated net worth of $3 million, but no official information has been released on the matter. His income can be attributed to his work as a photographer and artist.

Dan Estabrook is a passionate artist and photographer. Having followed his passion for art and photography since he was a young boy, he has been very successful in his career and is expected to keep flourishing.

