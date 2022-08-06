William Honea’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

William Honea is a young American TikTok star, singer, and aspiring model. He rose to fame due to his TikTok content. The star makes comedy, dancing, and lip-syncs videos. In addition, he also shares Pont of View ( POV) videos on the account.

Photo: @williamhonea on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

William Honea is a rising social media personality. He was a golf and drumline captain for two years in high school. What else would you love to know about the young up-and-coming model?

Profile summary

Full name William Honea Gender Male Date of birth 11 August 2001 Age 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Austin, Texas, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Lago Vista High School Profession Singer, TikTok star, model Net worth $100 thousand - $1 million

William Honea's biography

William was born and raised in Austin, Texas, alongside his two siblings (brother and sister). He is American by nationality, and his ethnicity is white. He studied at Lago Vista High School in Texas Metropolitan Area.

How old is William Honea?

William Honea's age is 19 years as of 2022. He was born on 11 August 2001, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

He is a singer, TikTok star and aspiring model. He started his TikTok account in July 2019. He is among the fastest-rising video content creators on TikTok. Honea's contents include comedy skits, dancing videos, and lip sync videos. His videos are short, mostly 20-22 seconds. Once in a while, he posts Point of View (POV) videos.

He has a large following on TikTok that stand at over 1.2 million followers. In addition, his videos have received over 21 million likes.

As a social media influencer, William is active on Instagram. He mostly posts photos and videos about his personal life. He created his Instagram account two years ago and boasts over 60k followers at the time of writing.

The aspiring model has a passion for golf and drumming. Additionally, Honea is a singer and has released two singles titled WarZone and LIEZ.

What is William Honea's net worth?

According to Celebs Money, the TikTok star is worth between $100 thousand and $1 million. However, this is not the official information about the matter and hence cannot be verified.

Who is William Honea's girlfriend?

The 21-year-old TikTok star is currently single. He prefers to keep his personal life private, and there is no information on his past relationships.

What is William Honea's height?

The TikTok star is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimeters tall. He weighs 168 pounds or 76 kilograms.

Fast facts about William

How old is William Honea? The TikTok star is 21 years old as of 2022. He was born on 11 August 2001. What is William Honea's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Leo. What is William Honea's height? The social media influencer is 5 feet 10 inches tall or 178 centimetres. Why is William Honea famous? He is a singer and rising model. He is also famous for his comedy, dancing, and lip-syncing videos on TikTok, which have over 16 million likes. What is William Honea's net worth? His alleged net worth is between $100k and $1 million as of 2022. Who is William Honea's girlfriend? He is currently single and likes to keep his dating life private. How many siblings does William Honea have? He has two siblings, a sister and a brother.

William Honea is a famous TikTok star, singer and rising model. He has garnered massive popularity for his lip-syncing, POVs, and comedy videos on TikTok.

