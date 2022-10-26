Kristin Marino’s biography: who is Noah Schnacky’s girlfriend?

Kristin Marino is a model, TikTok star, enterpreneur, and social media influencer from the United States. She is best recognized for her entertaining TikTok content, including pranks, challenges, comedy, and dance videos. She is also known for dating an American singer and YouTuber, Noah Schnacky.

Photo: @kristinn_marino on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kristin Marino is a member of TikTok content house, The Schnacky Fam, formerly East Coast House. The other house members include Allie Schnacky, Noah Schnacky, Matt Cooper, Noelle Schnacky, Malik Brookins, and more. Currently, she is signed by Recapture Management.

Profile summary

Real name Kristin Marino Nickname Kcup Gender Female Date of birth 5 November 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 55 Weight in kilograms 121 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Kenneth Joseph Mother Katrina Wetmore Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Noah Schnacky Profession TikTok star, model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million- $2 million YouTube Kristin Marino

Kristin Marino's biography

The American TikToker was born in New York, United States, and raised in Boston, United States. Kristin Marino's parents are Kenneth Joseph and Katrina Wetmore. Her mother was a former flight attendant and baker, while her father was a firefighter for the Rescue Co. 1 of the New York City Fire department.

On 2 September 2001, Kristin's father died when protecting the nation from the fire at the World Trade Centre. She was raised alongside her younger brother Tyler Marino.

How old is Kristin Marino?

As of 2022, the model is 25 years old. She was born on 5 November 1997. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Kristin Marino's job?

Noah Schnacky's girlfriend is a model, entrepreneur, TikTok star, and social media influencer. She initially worked at Disney World parks in Florida, United States. Kristin is best known for her comedy and pranks videos on TikTok. She began her TikTok journey in March 2020. Currently, she boasts 1.5 million followers and over 55 million likes.

Kristin is part of a TikTok group called The Schnacky Fam, formerly known as East Coast House. She is also a member of The Immersed House, which was launched on 17 June 2022.

The social media sensation is also active on Instagram, with 202 thousand followers. She majorly shares her pictures with her boyfriend on the page. Her Twitter account has over 4 thousand followers.

The model created her YouTube channel on 18 September 2016. The channel mainly contains pranks, vlogs, and short comedy clips she shares on her TikTok account alongside her boyfriend. Presently, the channel has 128 thousand subscribers.

The YouTuber is also an entrepreneur. She owns a management firm called Talent Management Company.

What is Kristin Marino's net worth?

The American TikTok star's alleged net worth is between $1 million to $2 million. However, this information is not official. She primarily makes income from her social media endeavours and her management company.

Who is Kristin Marino married to?

The social media sensation is yet to be married. However, she is currently in a romantic relationship with Noah Schnacky, a singer, songwriter, YouTuber, and social media personality.

The two first met in church, where Noah led the worship and Kristin was a church member. They started dating in June 2021. Kristin has appeared in several music videos of her boyfriend.

How tall is Kristin Marino?

The American YouTuber is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Kristin Marino

Who is Kristin Marino? She is a TikTok star and social media influencer. What is Kristin Marino's age? She is 25 years old as of 2022. When is Kristin Marino's birthday? She marks her birthday on 5 November. What is Kristin Marino's height? The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Are Noah Schnacky and Kristin Marino still together? Yes, the two are still dating. What is Kristin Marino's net worth? Her alleged net worth is between $1 million to $2 million. Where does Kristin Marino live? She resides in Orland, Florida, United States.

Kristin Marino is a social media personality best known in the entertainment industry for sharing engaging content on TikTok and YouTube. She is also an entrepreneur who owns a management firm, Talent Management Company.

Source: Legit.ng