Taj Cross’ biography: age, height, birthday, parents, movies

Taj Cross is a young up-and-coming actor from the United States. His fame skyrocketed in 2021 when he was cast as Sam in Hulu's comedy series PEN15. He also appeared in a podcast series, In a Creative Company (2020).

Taj Cross developed a passion for acting at a tender age. He made his professional acting debut in 2019 at the age of 15 years. The rising actor has two acting credits to his name.

Profile summary

Full name Taj Cross Gender Male Date of birth 11 February 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Venice, California, United States Current residence Venice, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity British-Irish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Jake Cross Mother Christena Karras Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Ruskin Group Theatre Company, DC Dance Centre Profession Actor, dancer Instagram @taj_cross

Taj Cross biography

The up-and-coming actor was born in Venice, California, United States. Taj Cross' parents are Christena Karras and Jake Cross. He was raised alongside his older sister named, Camille.

Taji's mother is the founder of an interior design studio called Studio Karris, located in Venice, California, United States. In addition, she works as a stage performer. His parents divorced when he was young, and his mother married CJ Bonura.

Taj graduated from high school in June 2019. He acquired acting and dancing skills by attending Grey Studios, Second City, Margie Haber Studio, Ruskin Group Theatre Company, and DC Dance Centre classes.

How old is Taj Cross?

The rising actor is 18 years old as of 2022. He was born on 11 February 2004. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Taj is a rising actor and dancer. He initially worked as a skilled painter before fame. During his dance training, he participated in theatre productions, like Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid.

He came into the limelight when he was featured in Hulu's comedy series PEN15 as Sam. In the series, actor Taj Cross starred alongside other popular actors such as Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Molera Walters.

The actor appeared in two seasons of PEN15, which premiered on 8 February 2019 and concluded on 3 December 2021. The series was initially planned to air for three seasons; however, it was finalized in November 2021 at its second season.

What are Taj Cross' movies and TV shows?

According to his IMDb profile, the actor has been featured in two series:

PEN15 (2019 -2021)

(2019 -2021) Young Rock as Gabe (2021)

What is Taj Cross' height?

The American actor stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 117 pounds or 53 kilograms.

Fast facts about Taj Cross

Who is Taj Cross? He is an actor and dancer from the United States. What is Taj Cross' age? The actor is 18 years old as of 2022. When is Taj Cross' birthday? He marks his birthday on 11 February. Where does Taj Cross live? He currently resides in Venice, California, United States. What is Taj Cross' height? He is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Who are Taj Cross' family members? His mother is called Christena, while his father is Jake. He has a sister named Camille. What are Taj Cross' movies? The young actor has only been cast in two series, Young Rock and PEN15.

Taj Cross is a young rising actor and dancer from the United States. His popularity has gradually grown since he first appeared in Hulu's comedy series PEN15.

