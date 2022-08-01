Cody Orlove’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Who is Cody Orlove? He is a social media personality and singer from the United States of America. He released his debut EP, My Reality, in 2019. Additionally, he gained immense popularity on TikTok for his entertaining videos and lifestyle pictures on Instagram.

Photo: @codyorlove on Instagram (modified by author)

Cody Orlove is a popular social media personality known for his short comedy videos on TikTok, where he boasts a massive fan following. He is also known on other social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. He first became famous on YouNow.

Profile summary

Real name Cody Orlove Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 2001 Age 21 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Sue Orlove Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Tess Krauser Profession TikTok star, social media personality, singer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @codyorlove YouTube Cody Orlove TikTok @codyorlove Twitter @CodyOrlove

Cody Orlove’s biography

The social media personality was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. His family later relocated to Georgia, US. Cody Orlove's mom is Sue Orlove. However, his father’s identity is unknown.

He was raised alongside 3 siblings; two sisters named Lexi and Courtney and a brother named Anthony. He is an American national of white ethnicity and he is a Christian.

How old is Cody Orlove?

He is 20 years old as of 2022. When is Cody Orlove’s birthday? He was born on 17 August 2001. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Cody Orlove famous?

Cody is a TikTok star, social media sensation and singer known for his entertaining content on Instagram and TikTok. His short comedy videos have enabled him to acquire a massive fan base on his TikTok channel, with over 8 million followers and 539.2 likes at the present.

He has a YouTube channel created on 26 December 2015 with his debut video, which he uploaded on 12 January 2019. Since then, he has consistently engaged his fans by posting short comedy videos, pranks, challenges, vlogs and reaction videos. As of now, the channel has over 831 thousand followers.

He also co-runs another joint YouTube channel alongside his ex-girlfriend Zoe Larvanne. The channel contains pranks and daily routines with his ex. The channel has over 1 million followers. However, the channel has not been active for a while now since the two are no longer dating.

He is a famous Instagram personality with over 1.8 million followers. He mainly uses the account to share his lifestyle photos. He is also popular on Twitter, with almost 60 thousand followers.

Aside from being a popular social media personality, he is a singer. He released his debut EP, My Reality, in 2019, which consists of 6 tracks; Hold Up, Thinking of You, Dark Thoughts and By Myself.

What is Cody Orlove’s net worth?

The TikTok star has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this information is not verified. He primarily earns his income from his social media endeavours.

Who is Cody Orlove dating?

Orlove is currently in a relationship with his fellow social media personality Tess Krauser, and she often appears in his videos. He was previously in a relationship with Zoe LaVerne. Zoe is also a TikTok star.

Cody Orlove and Zoe Laverne began dating in November 2017. However, their relationship always had ups and downs. They were in an on-and-off relationship for a while. They first broke up in 2019 and reunited again, and later they split in 2020.

Are Cody and Zoe still together?

No, they broke up. Why did Cody break up with Zoe? His ex-partner confirmed cheating on him with Dawson Day. The two have since been together and welcomed their firstborn child in October 2021.

How tall is Cody Orlove?

The young social media personality is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighs 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Fast facts about Cody Orlove

Who is Cody Orlove? He is a young social media personality and singer. Where is Cody Orlove from? He was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. What is Cody Orlove's age? He is 20 years old as of 2022. He was born on 17 August 2001. When did Cody Orlove go missing? The social media personality was reported missing in August 2019 by his girlfriend, Zoe Laverne. But later, he confirmed he was alright. He had taken a break from everything. What is Cody Orlove's height? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Who is Cody Orlove's girlfriend? She is called Tess Krauser. She is a social media personality. Did Cody Orlove have a baby? The social media star does not have a baby. What is Cody Orlove's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand.

Cody Orlove is a renowned TikTok star and up-and-coming singer. His consistent and entertaining content has gained him significant popularity on various social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram. He is also a singer and released his first EP, My Reality, in 2019.

