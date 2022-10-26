La’Princia Brown’s biography: who is Bobby Brown’s daughter?

La'Princia Brown is the daughter of the American singer Bobby Brown and Kim Ward. Her father is recognized as one of the pioneers of new jack swing, a fusion of hip-hop and R&B. He has released several singles, including Every Little Step and Something in Common.

La'Princia Brown attends a dinner at The Darby Restaurant on April 21, 2012, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

La'Princia Brown came to prominence for being the daughter of Bobby Brown. However, she is also a celebrity in her own right. She runs a blog titled Saving Princie. On top of that, she makes jewellery and sells it on Etsy.

Profile summary

Full name La'Princia Queenesha Brown Gender Female Date of birth 17 September 1989 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth East Weymouth, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Stoughton, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Eddie Ray Father Bobby Mother Kim Ward Siblings 6 Education Bridgewater State University Profession Assistant Manager at Love Culture Inc Net worth $2 million

La'Princia Brown's biography

La'Princia was born in East Weymouth, Massachusetts, United States, to Kim Ward and Bobby, an R&B singer, songwriter and actor. She had a younger brother Bobby Jr. who died in 2020 due to alcohol, coc*ine and opioid fentanyl overd*se.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In 2015, she lost her half-sibling, Bobby Kristina. However, she has other half-siblings, London, Cassius, Bodhi Jameson Rein and Hendrix Estelle Sheba.

Who is La'Princia Brown's mother?

Bobby and LaPrincia attend a dinner at The Darby Restaurant in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

She is called Kim Ward. She had dated Bobby for almost a decade before they got married. However, their marriage did not last long before the two separated in 1991. After their separation, La'Princia's father married Whitney Houston. Later, he married Alicia Etheredge, who is now La'Princia's stepmother.

How old is La'Princia Brown?

La'Princia Brown is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17 September 1989. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Educational background

She had a decent education. She graduated from Bridgewater State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A). Additionally, she did her Business Administration and Management course at the same institution. La'Princia Brown's college experience has played a great role in her career.

What does La'Princia Brown do for a living?

Despite being a celebrity kid, Bobby Brown's daughter La'Princia has made a name for herself through hard work. She has been featured in various makeover series on TV, including The Tyra Banks Show and The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch. She has also been featured in her father's TV series, Being Bobby Brown, in 2005.

Aside from that, she worked as a customer service representative at Fernandez Insurance in 2007. She later joined Love Culture Inc. in 2014 and worked as an assistant manager. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is still working at Love Culture Inc.

Did La'Princia Brown get married?

The celebrity is married to Eddie Ray. Eddie is a media personality and YouTuber. Additionally, he co-owns a podcast where he has featured Bobby several times.

Eddie Ray and La'Princia Brown got engaged in October 2016 in a private ceremony before tying the knot in August 2021 in Providence, Rhode Island. The wedding was a public event that went viral on social media.

FAQs

Who is La'Princia Brown? She is famously known as the daughter of the American singer Bobby Brown. She is also known for being the assistant manager at Love Culture Inc. How old is La'Princia Brown? She is 33 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17 September 1989. Did Laprincia Brown get married? She has been married to Eddie Ray since August 2021. What does La'Princia Brown's husband do? Her husband, Eddie Ray, is a media personality, podcaster and YouTuber. Who is La'Princia Brown's mom? She is called Kim Ward. She dated Bobby for almost a decade before they got married. However, the ex-couple separated in 1991. What does Bobby Brown's daughter do for a living? She is working as an assistant manager at Love Culture Inc. Additionally; she runs a blog titled Saving Princie. What is La'Princia Brown's net worth? Her alleged net worth is $1.5 million as of 2022. However, there is no official report about this matter. Does La'Princia Brown have siblings? She currently has four half-siblings. She lost her biological brother Bobby Jr. and half-sister Bobby Kristina to an accidental drug overd*se.

La'Princia Brown might not be famous like her dad Bobby. However, she has also made a name for herself. She is working as an assistant manager at Love Culture Inc. She has also been featured in a few TV series, such as The Tyra Banks Show.

READ ALSO: Robert Terkla’s biography: age, wife, military, net worth

Legit.ng recently published another interesting article about Robert Terkla. He is a famous YouTuber and author from the United States widely known for posting fishing-related content on his YouTube channel. He has also served in the US Army during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

He started his military career in 2008 when he became part of the US military as an 11 Bravo infantryman. Shortly after, he was deployed to Kirkuk, Iraq. Nevertheless, he was discharged from the military due to medical conditions in 2014.

Source: Legit.ng