Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Tehran, Iran - Humans formed chains around key infrastructure sites in Iran, including a bridge near Dezful and a power station in Tabriz.

YNet Global noted the development on Tuesday afternoon, April 7.

Iranians are forming human chains around bridges and power plants in protest against Donald Trump's threatened actions, as Mojtaba Khamenei awaits the outcome. Photo credit: @BRICSinfo, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Recall that the United States (US) President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran's bridges and power plants if Tehran does not meet his deadline of Tuesday night, April 7.

The trending video, courtesy of Fox News, showing Iranians forming human chains, can be viewed below on X:

Hours before the Tuesday night deadline he set for Iranian authorities, Trump shared a social media post threatening to irreversibly obliterate Iran.

Trump suggested the US will destroy Iranian “civilisation” if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz and submit to his terms.

Source: Legit.ng