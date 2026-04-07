Iranians Take Action at Power Plants as Trump’s Deadline to Unleash Destruction Nears, Video Trends
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.
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Tehran, Iran - Humans formed chains around key infrastructure sites in Iran, including a bridge near Dezful and a power station in Tabriz.
YNet Global noted the development on Tuesday afternoon, April 7.
Recall that the United States (US) President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran's bridges and power plants if Tehran does not meet his deadline of Tuesday night, April 7.
The trending video, courtesy of Fox News, showing Iranians forming human chains, can be viewed below on X:
Hours before the Tuesday night deadline he set for Iranian authorities, Trump shared a social media post threatening to irreversibly obliterate Iran.
Trump suggested the US will destroy Iranian “civilisation” if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz and submit to his terms.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.