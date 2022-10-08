Dara Kravitz’s biography: who is late Gilbert Gottfried’s wife?

Dara Kravitz is a film producer and podcaster from the United States. She is popularly recognized as the wife of the late Gilbert Gottfried, a stand-up comedian and actor. She is the voice of Parrot in the Disney animated film Alladin.

Dara Kravitz attends "Gilbert" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Dara Kravitz was married to Gilbert for over 15 years before he passed away on 12 April 2022. Gilbert was known for notable shows TV shows such as Saturday Night Live, USA Up All Night, and Beverly Hills Cop II.

Profile summary

Full name Dara Susann Kravitz Gender Female Date of birth 24 February 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Chelsea, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Stephen Myron Kravitz Mother Heather S. Sokuvitz Siblings 1 Marital status Widowed Husband Gilbert Gottfried (deceased) Children 2 Profession Film producer, radio podcaster Net worth $2 million

Dara Kravitz's biography

The American producer was born in Miami, Florida, United States. She is the daughter of Stephen Myron Kravitz and Heather S. Sokuvitz. The producer was raised alongside her younger sister Jan.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Dara Kravitz?

Dara Kravitz's age is 52 years as of 2022. She was born on 24 February 1970. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Dara commenced her career as an intern at Atco Records, New York, in 1990. The podcaster has also worked at several other record labels, including EMI, Lava, and Geffen Records. She joined MCA Records in 2000, and after working for several years, she became the national director of promotion.

Kravitz is a producer. She produced Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, which won an Emmy award for Best Podcast in 2015. Additionally, she produced Gilbert Gottfried: Dirty Jokes in 2015. In 2017, the American podcaster worked as a photographer in the Gilbert documentary.

What is Dara Kravitz's net worth?

According to Bio Gossip, her alleged net worth is $2 million. However, this information is not official. Her primary source of income is her career as a producer and podcast owner. On the other hand, her husband, Gilbert Gottfried, had a net worth of $8 million at the time of his death.

How did Gilbert Gottfried and Dara meet?

The two first met at a Grammy Awards party on 26 February 1997. Dara and Gottfried dated for a decade before they exchanged their vows on 3 February 2007. Their marriage resulted in the birth of two children, a daughter named Lily Aster, born on 12 June 2007, and a son, Max Aaron, born on 18 May 2009.

Gilbert passed away on 12 April 2022 in Manhattan, New York, United States, at the age of 67 years. Gilbert's rep, Glenn Schwartz, revealed that he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II.

Dara Kravitz's height and weight

Gilbert Gottfried's wife is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Dara Kravitz

Who is Dara Kravitz? She is a film producer and radio podcaster. Where is Dara Kravitz from? She was born in Miami, Florida, United States. When is Dara Kravitz's birthday? She marks her birthday on 24 February. How old is Dara Kravitz? She is 52 years old as of 2022. Who are Dara Kravitz's parents? Her parents are Stephen Myron Kravitz and Heather S. Sokuvitz. Who is Gilbert Gottfried's wife? The late stand-up comedian was married to Dara Kravitz. Where does Dara Kravitz live? She currently resides in Chelsea, New York, United States. Is Dara Kravitz related to Lenny Kravitz? No, they only share a surname. What is Dora Kravitz's height? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Dara Kravitz is a film producer and a radio podcaster. She garnered fame as the wife of the late American stand-up comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried. Dara currently lives in Chelsea, New York, United States.

READ ALSO: Whitney Alford's biography: who is Kendrick Lamar's fiancee?

Legit.ng recently published Whitney Alford's biography. She is an American makeup artist and a licensed aesthetician. Whitney is best known as Kendrick Lamar's fiancee.

Whitney Alford was born in Compton, California, United States. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of California, Long Beach. She is a mother of two.

Source: Legit.ng