Manuela Testolini’s biography: who is the late Prince’s ex-wife?

Manuela Testolini is a Canadian philanthropist, businesswoman and lawyer. She is well-recognized as the ex-spouse of American singer-songwriter the late Prince. She has worked with charitable organizations such as Love4One Another, Free Arts Minnesota and Young Women’s Empowerment Network.

Manuela Testolini is the president and founder of In A Perfect World Foundation. It is a non-profitable organization that seeks to empower the next generation by creating programs that help youths worldwide.

Profile summary

Full name Manuela Testolini Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 1976 Age 46 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Toronto, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Eric Benet Children 3 College York University, Toronto Profession Philanthropist, businesswoman, lawyer Net worth $6 million

Manuela Testolini’s biography

She was born in Toronto, Canada. She is of American nationality. Manuela Testolini’s ethnicity is mixed. Her mother is Egyptian, and her father is Italian. She frequently shares photos with her father on Instagram. She spent her childhood in Canada and could regularly visit Egypt during the summers.

What college did Manuela Testolini go to? After completing her secondary education, she joined York University in Toronto and graduated with a degree in Law and Sociology.

What is Manuela Testolini’s date of birth?

She was born on 19 September 1976. Manuela Testolini’s age is 46 as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

After graduating from York University, she began her law career but was not pleased with the legal system. As a result, she took some time off and started volunteering in a homeless shelter, which later led her to start doing charity work. She has since been involved with non-profitable organizations like Love4One Another, Free Arts Minnesota and Young Women Empowerment.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the founder and president of a non-profitable organization called In a Perfect World Foundation. She established it in December 2005. The organization empowers the next generation by creating and supporting programs that provide education to under-served and at-risk youth worldwide.

In 2020, Prince's ex-wife became the advisor and business equity council for The Virtue Project. She is also a member of the board advisor of Kiss The Ground, a non-profitable organization whose mission is to awaken people to possibilities. She is also a chief visionary officer of Gamillah company. She has been working there since January 2004.

What is Manuela Testolini’s net worth?

According to popular Networth, she has an alleged net worth of $6 million. However, this information is not official because the source is not verified. She primarily earns her income from her businesses.

Manuela Testolini and Prince Rogers Nelson's relationship

She first married the late Prince Rogers Nelson, a renowned musician, singer-songwriter, and music producer. The two met at Love4One Another, a charitable organization where she worked as a consultant. They started dating and exchanged their vows in 2011 after Prince finalized his divorce from his first wife, Mayte Garcia.

Three years later, the two went on their separate ways. Their divorce was finalized in 2007. The two remained on good terms even after they got divorced until Prince Rogers succumbed to a painkiller ov*rdose in 2016.

Who is Manuela Testolini married to now?

She is married to Eric Benet Jordan. Manuela Testolini’s husband is an American R&B and neo-soul singer-songwriter. The duo began dating two years after she finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Prince. They first met at a Los Angeles Fashion Week party.

Manuela Testolini and Eric Benet tied the knot on 31 July 2011. The two have two daughters. Their first-born daughter, Lucia Bella Benet, was born on 21 December 2011. They welcomed their secondborn, Amoura Lynn Benet, in July 2014. She also has a stepdaughter, India, whom Benet had with his girlfriend, Tami Marie Stauff, who passed away.

Is Manuela Testolini still married to Eric Benet?

Yes, the two are married. On 16 October 2022, she posted a photo on her Instagram with her husband, wishing him a happy birthday.

Manuela Testolini’s height and weight

The Canadian entrepreneur stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She has a body weight of 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Manuela Testolini? She is a Canadian philanthropist and businesswoman famous as the ex-wife of the late Prince Rogers Nelson. What does Manuela Testolini do for a living? She is a businesswoman, and she also involves herself in charity work. How old is Manuela Testolini? She is 46 years old as of 2022. Is Manuela Testolini Indian? No, her nationality is Canadian, and she is of Egyptian- Italian descent. Who is Manuela Testolini married to? She is married to Eric Benet, an American R&B and neo-singer-songwriter. Where is Manuela Testolini from? She hails from Toronto, Canada.

Manuela Testolini is a Canadian philanthropist and businesswoman. She came into the limelight as the ex-wife of the late Prince Nelson. She is now married to Eric Benet, and they have two daughters.

