Chris Heria’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, wife, net worth

Chris Heria is an American certified personal trainer and professional bar athlete specialising in callisthenics and weight lifting. He is a social media influencer known for sharing workout videos and fitness advice on his YouTube channel. Furthermore, the celebrity is a fitness business entrepreneur.

Chris Heria is a member of BarStarzz, a professional workout team. He represented the US in Street Workout World Championship and won the Wellness & Fitness Award during the Influencer Awards Monaco 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Christian Heria Gender Male Date of birth 21 December 1991 Age 30 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Miami, Florida, USA Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 1 School St. Brendan High School Profession Fitness trainer, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $8 million Instagram @chrisheria YouTube CHRIS HERIA

Chris Heria’s biography

The fitness professional was born and raised in Miami, Florida, USA. He grew up alongside his brother Stefan Heria. Chris Heria’s brother is also a fitness enthusiast and rising social media personality.

The celebrity took his high school education at St. Brendan High School, Florida, where he graduated in 2008.

Where does Chris Heria live? He resides in Miami, Florida, USA.

How old is Chris Heria?

Chris Heria’s age is 30 years as of August 2022. The social media influencer was born on 21 December 1991. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Chris Heria known for?

The celebrity is best recognised as a fitness content creator on YouTube. He has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 4 million subscribers, created in August 2013. The fitness expert uploads his workout routines and diet plan videos on the channel.

He is the founder and CEO of THENX, a fitness brand, and has co-founded other fitness brands such as Calisthenics Evolution Institute and WestWest. As an entrepreneur, he owns Heria Shop, an online platform that retails fitness apparel, equipment, and accessories.

Chris Heria’s songs

The celebrity is also a singer and songwriter. He has a single music album, Workout Music, released in 2019 with several songs. Here is a list of his hits:

Take Off

Smoke

Focus

Light It Up

Run It

Zen

On My Mind

Woke

Dreamin’

Sinner

Feeling of You

Hold Me Close

Patient

Fire

What is Chris Heria's net worth?

According to High Income Source, Chris Heria’s net worth is estimated to be $8 million. However, the information source is not authenticated and, thus, unreliable. His net worth is attributed to his business earnings and income from brand endorsement deals on social media.

Does Chris Heria have a wife?

The American singer is seemingly single. However, he has a child from a previous relationship. Chris Heria’s son is Zen Heria, born on 15 September 2011.

What is Chris Heria’s height and weight?

The award-winning athlete stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Fast facts about Chris Heria

When is Chris Heria’s birthday? The Miami-based celebrity marks his birthday on 21 December every year. Who are members of Chris Heria’s family? He has a brother known as Stefan and a son named Zen. What is Chris Heria’s ethnicity? He is believed to be of mixed ethnicity. The name Heria can be traced to Philipines. What is Chris Heria’s nationality? The Hold Me Close singer is an American national. Why is Chris Heria famous? He gained recognition as a fitness enthusiast. He is also a singer, social media personality, and entrepreneur. How much is Chris Heria worth? His net worth is alleged to be approximately $8 million. Who is Chris Heria’s girlfriend? He is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. How tall is Chris Heria? His height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres.

Chris Heria is an established fitness expert and entrepreneur. He gained social media prominence after he shared his workout videos on YouTube and Instagram. As a result, he boasts a massive fan following on the platforms.

