Honduras has been rocked by a wave of deadly violence, leaving at least 25 people dead in coordinated attacks

Gunmen targeted both plantation workers in Trujillo and police officers in Omoa, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent years

The killings highlight the country’s ongoing struggle with gang violence, land disputes, and fragile security efforts

At least 25 people, including six police officers, were killed in separate attacks across Honduras on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The day has been described as one of the most violent in recent years, despite government efforts to curb organised crime and gang activity.

Gunmen attack Honduras plantation as violence spreads across Trujillo. Photo credit: Antonio Busielo/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, nineteen people lost their lives when gunmen raided a palm plantation in Trujillo, a municipality in the north. Local reports said armed suspects fired indiscriminately on labourers, with the oldest victim aged 61. Photos showed bodies lying outside, some wearing rubber boots used for plantation work.

Meanwhile, in Omoa near the Guatemalan border, six police officers were ambushed and killed while carrying out an operation against gangs.

Police response to Honduras violence

Following the attacks, the National Police issued a statement promising swift action:

“The state will act firmly to capture those responsible, protect vulnerable communities and guarantee comprehensive justice for all affected victims.”

Authorities confirmed that direct interventions will take place in the affected areas.

Gang violence in Honduras

Honduras has long struggled with gang-related violence. Until January, many regions were under a state of emergency introduced in 2022. That decree ended with the inauguration of President Nasry “Tito” Asfura, a right-wing leader allied with United States President Donald Trump.

Asfura has prioritised a hardline security approach, but the latest attacks raise concerns about both public safety and civil liberties. New laws passed this week allow gangs and drug cartels to be designated as terrorist groups, alongside the creation of a new anti-organised crime unit.

Land conflict in Trujillo

The Trujillo shooting occurred near the Aguan River Valley, a hotspot for violent land disputes. Armed groups involved in narcotrafficking and palm oil extraction have fought over land for decades.

Police chief Carlos Rojas explained that criminal groups occupy and exploit African palm plantations, using profits to buy weapons. Farmer organisations, however, accuse transnational agribusiness corporations of backing these groups to prevent residents from reclaiming disputed lands.

According to Reuters, more than 150 people in the region have been killed or disappeared, with environmental and land rights activists often targeted. Honduras is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for such activists.

Earlier this month, police arrested several individuals, including a mayor, for plotting the assassination of a prominent environmental campaigner in 2024.

Gang violence escalates in Honduras with deadly raids on labourers and police. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Gunmen kill man in his house

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man identified simply as Golden has been killed after gunmen stormed the Igando area of Lagos State and shot him inside his residence vicinity in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday in the Fatoki area of the community, leaving residents in shock and fear. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday in the Fatoki area of the community, leaving residents in shock and fear.

Source: Legit.ng