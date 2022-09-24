Marissa Deegan’s biography: what is known about Brian Deegan's wife?

Marissa Deegan is an entrepreneur and social media personality from the United States of America. She is popularly recognised as Brian Deegan's wife, a famous professional freestyle motocross rider and racing driver.

Marissa Deegan is a well-known personality who came into the limelight following her marriage to Brian. Her husband is famous for winning gold At X Games XVII in RallyCross. Apart from being known for marrying Brian, she is a celebrity in her own right. She is a co-owner of Deegan Motor Sports.

Profile summary

Full name Marissa Shay Deegan (née Leonti) Gender Female Date of birth 29 August 1977 Age 45 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Riverside County, California, United States Current residence Temecula, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 59 Weight in kilograms 130 Body measurements in inches 35-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 88-71-88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Father Randy Mother Cathy Siblings 5 Relationship status Married Husband Brian Children 3 Education Centennial High School Profession Entrepreneur, social media personality Net worth $1 million-$5 million

Marissa Deegan's biography

Where is Marissa Deegan from? She was born in Riverside County, California, United States, to Randy, a construction worker, and Cathy. She has American nationality and follows the Christian faith.

Her maiden name is Marissa Leonti. She was raised alongside her five siblings, four sisters and a brother. Her siblings are Jenna, Dana, Vanessa, Rebekah, and Sonny Leonti. She attended Centennial High School in California.

How old is Marissa Deegan?

Marissa Deegan's age is 45 years old as of 2022. She was born on 29 August 1977. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Marissa Deegan do?

Marissa is an entrepreneur and online personality. She co-owns a motorcycle dealership company called Deegan Motor Sports with her husband. The company is based in Temecula, California, USA.

She has appeared in the 2018 documentary Blood Line: The Life and Times of Brian Deegan. Aside from that, she is sometimes featured on The Deegans YouTube channel. At the time of writing, the channel has over 1.2 million followers. Marissa is also popular on Instagram, where she has 124 thousand followers.

What is Marissa Deegan's net worth?

According to Popular Bio, her net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not official. She primarily earns her wealth as an entrepreneur.

The Deegan family

Brian married Marissa in 2003 at a private church ceremony. On 23 November 2022 the two will celebrate their 27th anniversary of being together.

The couple has three children, Hailie, Haiden and Hudson. Hailie presently competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series, while Hudson competes in the youth motocross. Haiden was recently signed to Team Star Yamaha as a pro rider. The family lives in Temecula, California, United States.

How tall is Marissa Deegan?

The celebrity wife is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs about 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. Her body measurements are 35-28-35 inches or 88-71-88 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Marissa Deegan? She is an American entrepreneur and online personality famously known as the wife of Brian Deegan, a professional freestyle motocross rider and racing driver. What is Marissa Deegan's maiden name? Her maiden name is Marissa Leonti. How old is Marissa Deegan? She is 45 years old as of 2022. She was born on 29 August 1977. What nationality is Marissa Deegan? She has an American nationality. Where is Marissa Deegan from? Marissa was born in Riverside County, California, United States. How much is Marissa Deegan worth? The famous businesswoman has a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million as of 2022.

Marissa Deegan is a successful entrepreneur and actress who is popularly recognized as the wife of the renowned professional freestyle motocross rider. While her marriage made her famous, she has achieved quite a lot in her business endeavour.

