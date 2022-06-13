Jostasy’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend, child

Jostasy is a prominent TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. She became famous for her comedy, dance and prank videos that she frequently shares on TikTok. She runs The Unicorn Family YouTube channel alongside her husband.

Jostasy is a popular social media influencer who commands a significant fan following on social media, especially on TikTok and Instagram. She is married to a fellow online personality and rapper, Candy Ken.

Profile summary

Full name Jostasy Nick Nickname Baby J Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1997 Age 25 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Ecuadorian Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5'2'' Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital Status Married Husband Candy Ken Children 1 Profession Social media influencer Net worth $100,000 - $500,000 YouTube The Unicorn Family TikTok @jostasy

Jostasy’s biography

The TikTok star was born on 17 June 1997 in the United States of America in a Christian family. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Jostasy's age is 25 years old as of 2022.

What is Jostasy famous for?

She is a social media influencer and model best known for her comedy, dance and prank videos on TikTok, where she has acquired a significant following. Her first video on TikTok was posted on 10 October 2019. Currently, she boasts over 12 million followers and more than 328 million likes.

She runs The Unicorn Family YouTube channel alongside her husband. The channel was created on 20 October 2014 with their debut video, CANDY KEN VS DIAMOND TESTER, which they uploaded on 13 December 2019. The channel mainly contains challenges, vlogs, pranks and reactions and has 568 thousand subscribers at the present.

Besides TikTok and YouTube, she is also active and famous on Instagram, with 213 thousand followers. She majorly shares her lifestyle and family pictures, dance and comedy clips.

What is Jostasy's net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, her net worth is alleged to be between $100,000 and $500,000. However, the social media entertainer’s exact net worth is unknown.

She primarily earns her wealth from her social media endeavours. She also has income from brand advertisements. Baby J uses her Instagram account to promote different brands such as Honest and Romwe.

Personal life

The TikTok star is married to an Australian rapper and online personality, Candy Ken. Candy Ken and Baby J exchanged their wedding vows on 26 September 2020. The couple has been together since 2014.

Jostasy's pregnancy

The pair announced that they were expecting their first baby in September 2020. The famous social media entertainers welcomed their firstborn son named Rodeo on 28 May 2021. Jostasy’s baby is already a social media star with over 52.6 thousand followers on Instagram.

What is Jostasy's height?

The social media influencer stands at 5 feet 2 inches or (157 centimetres) tall, and she weighs approximately 112 pounds (51 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-24-35 inches or (86-61-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Jostasy

Who is Baby J? She is a known TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. What is Jostasy’s nationality? She is an American national of Ecuadorian descent. How old is Jostasy? As of 2022, the TikTok star is 25 years old. She was born on 17 June 1997. What is Jostasy's real name? Her real name is Jostasy Nick. However, she is popularly known by her nickname, Baby J. Who is Jostasy’s boyfriend? The social media entertainer has been married to Candy Ken, an Australian rapper and social media sensation. Together, they have a son named Rodeo. What is Jostasy’s height? She is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall and weighs 112 pounds (51 kilograms).

Jostasy is a social media influencer who is best known for her comedy, dance and prank videos that she often shares on TikTok. Over time, she has gained a considerable following on her TikTok account and other social media platforms because of her consistent, unique and engaging content.

