Obi Cubana has reacted to rumours that he is no longer part of the City Boy Movement following his recent post on Instagram

The businessman was appointed to a prominent position in the movement a few months ago. However, he recently stopped posting about it on social media

What he said about the rumour got many people talking and grumbling about the businessman and his ways

Prominent businessman and socialite Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, has finally reacted to rumours that he is no longer part of the City Boy Movement.

The businessman was appointed as the South East Zonal Coordinator for the City Boy Movement a few months ago.

Reactions as Obi Cubana breaks silence on rumour of exiting City Boy Movement. Photo credit@obicubana/@cityboymovement

Source: Instagram

However, he deleted all posts related to the movement from his Instagram page and has since focused on promoting his businesses and sharing family-related content.

It was alleged that he left the group following the backlash he received over his involvement in the movement.

Obi Cubana shares stance on movement

Speaking about the rumour, Obi Cubana shared a post on his Instagram story.

According to him, he is still part of the movement. He added that there is “no leave, no transfer” and asked fans to pin the post online.

Reactions trail Obi Cubana’s post

Fans were divided in their reactions as many continued to drag him over the post. Some taunted him and questioned why his brother did not contest under the APC.

Obi Cubana sends memo to critics over City Boy Movement. Photo credit@obicubana

Source: Instagram

Others alleged that the party has been recruiting rich people and does not care about the poor masses who would vote during the coming election.

Some social media users also mocked him, claiming that “alert has landed,” which is why he is not ready to leave the movement.

Recall that since he was appointed as the South East Zonal Coordinator for the City Boy Movement, Obi Cubana has been actively campaigning for the movement while sharing videos and pictures online.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Movement

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman about his involvement in the City Boy Movement. Here are comments below:

@ meriner35 commented:

"Shameless people! Why is his brother not running under APC then?"

@soma_arthur shared:

"Can he give Tinubu 50,000 votes from his own corner?"

@zavans_angle wrote:

"Credit alert don enter."

@mario_lucas121 shared:

"Make him brother contest that rep under APC, I wan check something."

@ karo_okogbe stated:

"Tacha!!! Go and collect your cheque, as a city babe movement."

@hernameisirish reacted:

"Lmao all of them wealthy people na Apc supporters forget the ones wey dey pretend for social media, everybody dey find way to fill up their foreign bank accounts na only the poor masses dey suffer am."

Obi Cubana gorgeously celebrates his 49th birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence.

The multi-billionaire turned to Instagram to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year. The father of four left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore.

Source: Legit.ng